2024 Young, Gifted & Empowered Awards

The Young, Gifted & Empowered Awards (YG&E) event is back for its 9th year to celebrate young-African Americans from Mississippi and the South who are positively affecting change at local, national, and global levels. 

The YG&E Awards is scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28th, on WLOO My 35 and stream live on YG&E TV  Roku channel and iOS app. 

YG&E is proudly presented by Patty Peck Honda and Cricket.The Young, Gifted & Empowered Awards’ mission is to empower and uplift the voices of the African American community by providing a platform for diverse and inclusive storytelling. YG&E strives to challenge and shift negative narratives, promote understanding and representation, and inspire positive change through the power of media.

Hosted by Merc B. Williams and Cocky McFly, also known as the Vibe Controllers, the 2024 YG&E Awards celebrates the brilliance, resilience, and diversity of Black culture. 

By Jackson Advocate News Service
April 23, 2024