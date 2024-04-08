Operation Shoestring receives $2M gift from Yield Giving Open Call

JANS – MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Operation Shoestring as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Operation Shoestring received $2 million.

Operation Shoestring’s work helps create greater equity and opportunity for residents of central Jackson, MS and serves as a catalyst for that work in the larger community. They provide year-round academic, social, and emotional support to children in central Jackson from pre-K – 7th grade, while supporting and providing resources to their families. The aim is to empower the children and families they serve to create their own success, and that of their community, so everyone rises together.

In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.

“Our organization is fortunate to have a diverse and dynamic staff, a board of directors, and supporters who share a commitment to our neighbors and our community,” said Operation Shoestring Executive Director Robert Langford. “Yield Giving’s announcement comes at an opportune time, as we are in the middle of strategic planning. To maximize the impact of this generous investment, we will be carefully considering opportunities to amplify our efforts and to align with other community organizations and funding partners to effect real, lasting social change for more children and families in the heart of Jackson and beyond.”

The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.

“We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. “In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen.”

More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.