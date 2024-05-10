Mayor Lumumba declares State of Emergency

(Jackson, Miss.) – Today, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a State of Emergency in Jackson after a severe storm system caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and public property, threatening the health, safety and welfare of Jackson residents.

The Jackson area experienced excessive rain and wind speeds between 60 to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The severe weather caused widespread power outages, including to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, which resulted in low water pressure throughout the City and a boil-water alert for ALL surface water customers.

The State of Emergency will be reviewed every seven days until the local emergency is no longer in effect. It is further ordered that all agencies and departments of the City of Jackson shall render all possible assistance and implement emergency responsibilities and protocols.