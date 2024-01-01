Nissan Canton celebrates 15th Habitat for Humanity build

JANS – On Dec. 20th, in a collaborative effort, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) marked a significant milestone with the completion of their 15th home build in the tri-county area. More than 100 dedicated employee volunteers from Nissan contributed their time and skills during an eight-day building project from August to October, benefiting Canton resident Sharon Wilkes and her family.

“As we commemorate two decades of being part of Canton’s story, our commitment to building exceptional vehicles has been mirrored by our dedication to our extraordinary community,” said Victor Taylor, vice president of manufacturing, Nissan Canton. “Our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity embodies our commitment to making positive, lasting impacts. As we extend a helping hand, we’re shaping a better future for everyone.”

“The corporate support of Nissan Canton allows us to build a safe, decent, affordable home for someone living in Canton,” said Merrill McKewen, executive director at Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. “With their funding and employees as volunteers they are perfect partners in providing a hand up, not a handout.”

The Wilkes’ new home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is Energy Star certified. Wilkes is a mother to seven children, and a grandmother to 12 grandchildren.

“Through this partnership with Habitat and Nissan, my family and I now can enjoy an affordable energy efficient home, that doesn’t come with woes and worries, and I can afford it,” said Wilkes. “I’m looking forward to having a safe place for my grandchildren to play.”

Nissan’s support for Habitat began in 2005 in response to hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Nissan U.S. donated $1 million, provided 50 Nissan TITAN trucks, and mobilized employee volunteers for homebuilding through Habitat affiliates in impacted communities. Since that time, Nissan has contributed more than $20 million and more than 112,000 volunteer hours in 13 communities to Habitat for Humanity across the U.S.