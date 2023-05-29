Nicolas Rowan graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

JANS – Nicolas Rowan of Ridgeland, Miss. successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ens. He is a graduate of Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

At the academy, Rowan was a member of the Navy football team, the Gospel choir, the boxing team, and the National Society of Black Engineers.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college.

Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 27 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.