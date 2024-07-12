New Stage Theatre to present the musical Sister Act, Jr. 

JANS – New Stage Theatre will present the musical Sister Act, Jr. July 11-14, 2024 as a part of the Broadway Junior Summer Camp Intensive for rising 6th – 12th graders. Participating in this year’s camp are 29 campers from Hinds County! Performances will take place with two different youth casts alternating on performance dates.

Curtain times and dates for performances are Thursday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com. This production is sponsored by the Feild Co-Operative and the Walker Foundation. Security will be provided at every performance. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Based on the hit 1992 film and Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Sister Act, Jr. is a musical comedy featuring original music by Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors).

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act, Jr. is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship.

The New Stage Theatre Arts-in-Education department strives to bring professional, progressive acting instruction to youth throughout Mississippi with its summer camps, yearlong acting classes, and touring workshops. The Broadway Junior Summer Camp Intensive provides a comprehensive theatrical learning experience for ages 11-18. Campers receive daily theatrical instruction from experienced acting, dance, and voice teachers, as well as taking master classes in stage combat, voice/diction, directing, sound design, storytelling, and mask making.

Generous sponsorship for the summer program and the production is provided by the Walker Foundation and the Feild Co-Operative.

Students participating in New Stage Theatre’s Broadway Jr. Theatre Camp 2024 from Hinds County include: Brooklyn Bailey, Angela Cole, Eloise Cook, Riley Cloyd Kimberly Davidson, Nico Eddleman, Mattie Ellis, Parks Garrott, Gabriel Gernand, Taijha Hackett, Brandon Harvey, Lee Harwell, Brooklynn Jefferson, Jacob Jefferson, Reginald Jefferson, Seneca Kelly, Mariah Loving, Nykendra McInnis, Charlie Perna, Olivia Perna, Christian Ross, Addyson Russell, Austin Sampson, Mark Tuttle, Jade Smart, Wealth Ware, Jake Weems, Corban Welchin, and Lillie Wince.