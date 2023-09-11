New Stage recruiting for 2023 fall classes

JANS – New Stage Theatre, Mississippi’s professional theatre located in Jackson, announces its fall 2023 class schedule. The fall session begins September 9 and runs through December 16. Classes are available for youth, grades 1st through 12th. To register for classes, visit www.newstagetheatre.com/educate/classes, call 601-948-3533 ext. 226, or email mtillman@newstagetheatre.com.

Youth Acting Troupe: Saturdays, September 9 – December 16, 2023; 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Stage’s Warehouse Theatre, 1000 Monroe St. The class cost will be $450 for 14 sessions. It is opened to youth 6th-12th grades and no previous acting experience is necessary. Scene study, a holiday performance, and a spring Shakespeare show are all on the menu for the Youth Acting Troupe this year. All skill levels welcome.

Kids Studio: Saturdays, September 23 – November 11, 2023; 9 to 11 a.m. at New Stage, 1100 Carlisle St. The class cost will be $225 for seven sessions. Grades 1st-5th. Activate the elements of story through creative play, group improvisation, and problem solving. In an energetic and immersive class setting, students will be on their feet learning the basics of storytelling, and building self-confidence, creativity, and collaboration. Students will use acting exercises, craft projects, and their limitless imaginations to bring stories to life. All skill levels welcomed.

“New Stage Ed came back stronger than ever last year and we continue to build on our reputation for offering first rate professional classes for youth,” said Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds. “We consistently receive five-star reviews for our classes with comments such as ‘We loved everything!’ Feedback from students declare that they love the creativity, learning, and making new friends. Parents consistently state that the experience we provide builds confidence and teaches valuable acting skills while still being fun.”