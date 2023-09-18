SUBSCRIBE NOW

New initiative connects HBCUs with HOPE Credit

JANS – Obtaining financial literacy is an important tool to building wealth. HOPE Credit Union, the nation’s leading Black- and women-owned community development financial institution, has launched its first internship program in the credit union’s 28-year history for HBCU students in an effort to provide financial literacy and address the racial wealth gap.

The HOPE HBCU Marketing Outreach Internship currently has interns from six HBCUs, including Jackson State University, Alabama State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Southern University at New Orleans, Dillard University, and Philander Smith College. Applications are still open. The program will run through December 8, 2023. 

This internship program builds on HOPE’s long history of collaborating with HBCUs to improve conditions for underserved people and places, and the recognition of HBCUs as anchor institutions for these communities. HOPE is also the official league sponsor of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC), which includes providing banking services to the conference office and working with GCAC member schools to improve conditions on and around their campuses.

