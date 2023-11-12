New children’s book seeks to promote positive social and emotional development in children

The book “Cats and Dogs Have Feelings Too” was written by Dr. Lillie Stewart-Robinson, who also serves as a community leader, preschool director, and pastor. The Lanier High School alumna’s love for children and their safety compelled her to write a book in order to promote positive emotional development in children and to teach proper treatment of animals.

“Because of the increase in mental illness among our children, youth, and adults, it is imperative that we highlight the increase in abuse of animals, and try to change the mindset of individuals with mental illness,” says Stewart-Robinson.

The book, which is based on facts and fiction, is easy to read for children and features the characters Flex the cat and Rex the dog. When children, and parents alike, are reading the book, it will inform, teach, and allow them to become aware of the need to show love towards animals at a young age.

Some psychologists believe that children who abuse animals grow up to become criminals. However, because of the exposure to counseling and positive reinforcements, most of their lives were altered in a positive way and they go on to eventually live productive lives without the involvement of crime.

The book can be purchased by contacting Dr. Stewart-Robinson via email at lillieruthrobinson@gmail.com. All proceeds from the sale of this book will go towards helping children with special needs, the elderly, and animal shelters.