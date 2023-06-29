NCNW CONDEMNS SUPREME COURT DECISION TO UPEND AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Today’s dismal Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. University of North Carolina pushes Black and Brown students back into the Jim Crow era. The ruling diminishes the rights of all students to a higher education experience regardless of their socioeconomic status, ethnic background, or location. This is yet another example of how Black and Brown citizens are marginalized and devalued in a society that should elevate equity and democracy. Our Founder, civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, fought for educational excellence, and NCNW will continue to advocate for college admissions processes that reflect the diversity required for true educational excellence to exist.

About NCNW

National Council Negro Women (NCNW) is an “organization of organizations,” comprised of 330 campus and community-based sections and 33 national women’s organizations that enlightens, inspires, and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families, and communities. It was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an influential educator and activist, and for more than fifty years, the iconic Dr. Dorothy Height was president of NCNW.

Today, the NCNW programs are grounded on a foundation of critical concerns that are now “NCNW Priorities.” Our organization promotes education; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and economic stability; educates women about health and promotes healthcare access, and promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice.

