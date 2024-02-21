Natural Science Museum Announces Spring Break Events

JACKSON, MS – MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (MMNS) is gearing up for an unforgettable Spring Break filled with scientific wonders, outdoor adventures, and artistic flair! Families, art and nature enthusiasts, teachers, and Scouts are invited to dive into a celebration of curiosity, discovery, and pure fun at the Museum’s Spring Break events from March 8 – March 16, 2024.

“Spring Break is about to get wild! Celebrate science, nature, and creativity in the most fun way with our exciting, hands-on activities and events,” invites MMNS Director Charles Knight. Visitors can get event, pricing, and registration details at https://mdwfp.com/museum.

Visitors can enjoy the events listed below in addition to exploring the Museum’s permanent exhibits, aquariums, nature trails, Dinosaur Trail, and the “Attack of the Bloodsuckers!” exhibit.

After their Museum visit, guests can take Spotter’s Adventure Trail to the LeFleur’s Bluff Playground and see Maggie – a black bear sculpture that was carved from a tree on the Playground by award-winning chainsaw artist, Dayton Scoggins.

For even more fun, visitors can check out the LeFleur Museum District’s Spring Break “Week of Wonder” at https://lefleurmuseumdistrict.com/week-of-wonder/.

Spring Break Events at MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science:

March 8 (9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) Science Makers: STEM activities will inspire curiosity about educational and scientific career opportunities while celebrating women and minorities who are changing the face of scientific exploration. Included with Museum admission or MMNS Foundation Membership.

March 10 (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.) Brownie Outdoor Adventurer Camp: Brownie Girl Scouts will go on a wildlife scavenger hunt, play wildlife-themed games, and build birdfeeders. Registration required.

March 11-14 Spring Break Science Camp (Grades 1-3): Campers will experience live animal encounters, Museum and Wetlands exploration, and hands-on activities and crafts. Registration required.

March 11-15 Teacher CEU Workshops: Museum Conservation Educators will provide training for teachers of all subjects and grade levels. Registration required.

March 13 (10 a.m. – Noon) Pollinator Day: Buzz over to the Museum and discover the secrets of our pollinator pals! Visitors will learn how to conserve and celebrate our pollinator populations through engaging activities. Included with Museum admission or MMNS Foundation Membership.

March 16 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.): “Wild Wonders: Painting Natural Mississippi – Cypress Hideaway” Teens and adults will dive into the world of art and nature with this painting class led by local artist and Pacesetter Gallery owner Keri Davis. Registration required.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM: MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is located at 2148 Riverside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park. Museum admission is: $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3-18, and $7 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. Visitors can get more details about the Museum and plan their Museum adventure by calling 601-576-6000 or at www.mdwfp.com/museum and can connect with the Museum on social media at: www.facebook.com/msnaturalscience, www.instagram.com/MSScienceMuseum, and www.twitter.com/MSScienceMuseum.