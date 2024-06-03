National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Central MS Chapter recognizes 10 scholars

JANS – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central MS Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors from the Central Mississippi area. The 2024 Scholarship & Awards Program featured Kaitlin Myricks, 84th Miss Tougaloo College, as the keynote speaker and Tiara Jackson, Miss UNCF Tougaloo College, entertained the audience.

Myricks, a Gluckstadt native and senior mass communication major, encouraged each scholarship recipient to embrace their destiny, envision a future filled with greatness, and to not waver in their pursuit of excellence.

Guests in attendance proudly watched as each graduate received her scholarship, introduced herself, and told of the institution she plans to attend in the fall. In addition, a video featuring past NCBW scholars was shown featuring Dr. Angel Byrd (2000), Jamie Sturgis (2002), Charence Higgins (2012), and Clinecia White (2021).

Luigia Hodge, First Vice President of Programs, stated, “The organization is honored to assist with the young ladies’ educational expenses this fall. Each year NCBW Central MS Chapter commits itself to providing scholarships to young ladies in our service area who plan to attend HBCUs. To date, we have given over $300,000 in scholarships.”

The 2024 scholarship recipients are Auren Amon, Kosciusko High School; Arianna Brumfield, JPS Tougaloo Early College High School; Madison Cox, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School; Chandler Gates, Clinton High School; Tariyiona Glover, Ridgeland High School; Mikeyunna Haralson, Jim Hill High School; Alyssa Martin, Jackson Academy; Kelsi Murriel, Clinton High School; Ashlyn Robinson, Germantown High School; and Aznii Welchlin, JPS Tougaloo Early College High School. Prospective HBCU institutions the young ladies are planning to attend are Alcorn State University, Alabama State University, Dillard University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, and Tougaloo College.

Rita Wray, Chapter President, stated, “With the receipt of these funds, these well-rounded scholars are on a trajectory to make meaningful contributions and positive impact not only in their chosen fields but in their respective communities. It is a pleasure to be a stepping stone in their journey.”

Members of the Scholarship & Awards Committee are Luigia Hodge (First Vice President of Programs), Katrina B. Myricks (Chair), Vanessa Edmond, LaVerne Gentry, Ethel Gibson, Wilda Holloway, Melony Horton, Minnie Jones-Erharbor, Lateria Magee, Gaynell Tinsey, and Rita Wray is the chapter’s president.