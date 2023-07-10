National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Central MS Chapter awards scholarships 

JANS – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central MS Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors from the Central Mississippi area. The 2023 Scholarship & Awards Program held on the campus of Tougaloo College in the Bennie G. Thompson Academic Center featured Courtni Sutton as the keynote speaker. Devontae Phillips, a member of the Tougaloo Men’s Ensemble, entertained the audience.

Sutton, a Jackson native, is a junior elementary education major at Jackson State University. During her inspirational words, she encouraged each scholarship recipient to keep pressing toward their goals no matter the obstacles they may encounter.

Guests in attendance watched as each graduate received her scholarship, introduced herself, and told of the institution she plans to attend in the fall and her future goals. In addition, five former scholarship recipients were featured in a video presentation entitled, “Where Are They Now?” The segment featured Janiyah Thomas, 2022 scholar; Jaylen Brown, 2016 scholar; Makayla Wiley, 2015 scholar; Bria Paige, 2014 scholar; and FranTreasa Evans; 2011 scholar.

Rita Wray, president, stated, “The organization is honored to assist with the young ladies’ educational expenses this fall. Each year, NCBW Central MS Chapter commits itself to providing scholarships to young ladies in our service area who plan to attend HBCUs. To date, we have given over $300,000 in scholarships.”

The 2023 scholarship recipients are Sha’Kyria Allen, Vicksburg High School; Hailey Burnes, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School; LaNiya Chappel, Callaway High School; Kiersten Cox, Jim Hill High School; Breanna Haynes, Crystal Springs High School; Erin Nichols, Canton High School; Kara Pickett, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School; Ashlyn Tate, Provide High School; Sydnee Thompson, JPS Tougaloo Early College High School (Jim Hill); and Madison Word, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. Prospective schools the young ladies are planning to attend are Alcorn State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, Southern University and A&M College, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University.

Members of the Scholarship and Awards Committee are Luigia Hodge (first vice president of programs), Katrina B. Myricks, (chair), Cynthia Armstrong, LaVerne Gentry, Ethel Gibson, Melony Horton, Minnie Jones-Erharbor, Barbara Monroe, Gaynell Tinsey, and Dolores Wright. Rita Wray is the chapter’s president.