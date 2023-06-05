SUBSCRIBE NOW

Musical Expressions Experience’s youth showcases talent at ‘A Night of Motown’

JANS – On May 19, 2023, Musical Expressions Experience hosted “A Night of Motown” at the Jackson Medical Mall, showcasing their students’ talents and growth over the Spring session’s 12-week program. They performed classic Motown hits, “My Girl”, “Ain’t too Proud to Beg”, “Just My Imagination”, and many more. 

Throughout their training, students learned music theory, the history of their instrument, information about African American musicians, and the craft of musicianship. They also developed several skill sets, including discipline, confidence, courage, and, most importantly, academic achievement. 

“We are proud of our youth and are looking forward to the upcoming Fall 2023 group programming. This Spring concert and concept was truly unforgettable! Thank you to everyone who participated and witnessed this magnificent production,” said Chelsea Young, Executive Director/Founder. The Spring 2023 class was a part of the program’s eighth semester of production.

Expressions Experience (M.E.E.), founded in 2019, is in Jackson, MS. The nonprofit organization, although nonsecular but grounded in Christian principles, was created to “provide all youth with a healthy and artistic experience of music and art learning.”

The arts program has a growing fan base. Hungry For Music in Washington, D.C. recently donated three “Pearl” snare drums to the program. Musical Expressions Experience ukulele program, “Experience Uke’ With M.E.E.”, was made possible by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

By Jackson Advocate News Service
June 5, 2023