Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum celebrate five years

JANS – 1 Mississippi. 2 Museums. 5 Years.

Since opening on December 9, 2017, more than half a million people have visited the Two Mississippi Museums – Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, located at 222 North St., Jackson, MS. On December 9–11, there will be a free party weekend to celebrate the fifth anniversary.

“In celebrating this fifth anniversary, we acknowledge the wealth of opportunity and wisdom these museums give us,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “More than 500,000 people have come together to listen, investigate, learn, and reflect on our Mississippi history. We look forward to continuing this journey with all of you, for many more years to come!”

The celebration begins on Friday, December 9, with free admission and continues Saturday, December 10, with free admission, trackless train rides for children, live music, food trucks, guided tours, and a party with champagne. Admission will also be free on Sunday, December 11, with a showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The Mississippi legislature funded construction of the $100 million Two Mississippi Museums along with generous support from private donors. A significant early contribution from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation was critical to attracting additional support from others.

“The Two Mississippi Museums preserve the painful stories and truths of our ancestors and are a testament to the deep resolve we have to healing our communities,” said Rhea Williams-Bishop, director of Mississippi and New Orleans programming for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. “We are excited to celebrate the museums’ anniversary and help ensure everyone can learn our rich and complex history.”

The anniversary celebration also will give visitors an opportunity to see the special exhibit The World of Marty Stuart before it closes on December 31. This exhibit includes hundreds of items never shown before in the state, including Stuart’s first guitar, original handwritten manuscripts by Hank Williams, guitars from Merle Haggard and Pops Staples, costumes from Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, personal items from Johnny Cash (including his first black performance suit), and much more.

The free weekend is sponsored by the Community Foundation for Mississippi through funding from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, December 9

• Free admission all day.

Saturday, December 10

• 9–6 p.m. Live music, family activities, food trucks, and guided tours.

• 6–8 p.m. Anniversary party.

• Free admission all day.

Sunday, December 11

• 2 p.m. Movie at the Museums with holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol

• Enjoy hot chocolate station and holiday cookies.

• Free admission all day.

For more information, call 601-576-6850, visit https://www.mdah.ms.gov/2MM, o