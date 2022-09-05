MSBWR hosts judicial forum in Jackson

Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, in partnership with Beta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; MS NAACP; Women for Progress; Black Youth Vote; Power of the Sister Vote; and One Voice, held a judicial forum on August 8 for the chancery court and circuit court judicial candidates vying for a seat this November. This is one in a series of forums leading up to the general election.

Held at Mississippi College School of Law, the forum was split into two parts. The first hour was a forum for chancery court candidates Gayla Carpenter-Sanders, Tametrice Hodges, and Damon R. Stevenson for District 5, Subdistrict 3. The second hour was a forum for circuit court candidates Adrienne Wooten and David Linzey for District 7, Subdistrict 1 and Debra Gibbs, Bryant D. Guy, Trent Walker, Wendy Wilson-White for District 7, Subdistrict 2. Tiffany Paige was the program guide and Jackson Advocate publisher DeAnna Tisdale Johnson was the moderator for both sets of the forum.

Candidates Carpenter-Sanders, Hodges, and Stevenson introduced themselves and answered questions pertaining to qualities that made them the most qualified for the position and explaining what the role of a chancery court judge is, including the distinction between a chancery court judge and a youth court judge.

Candidates Wooten, Linzey, Gibbs, Guy, Walker, and Wilson-White listed a wealth of experience they have acquired in, or about, the court system in their careers and how that knowledge will serve the people of Hinds County. They answered questions about the Hinds County court cases backlog, crime in the city of Jackson and in the county, and alternatives to harsh sentencing.

To view the full judicial forum, visit https://www.facebook.com/msblackwomensroundtable/videos.

The next judicial forum will be held in Hattiesburg, MS (Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 W. Front Street, 39401) on September 13 at 6 p.m.