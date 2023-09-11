SUBSCRIBE NOW

MS Highway Patrol begins annual school travel safety campaign

JANS – As the 2023-2024 school year is underway, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) begins its annual school travel safety campaign titled Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transport of Pupils) to remind motorists to take extra precautions in school zones, around school buses, and while traveling or transporting their students to and from school.

“Protecting our students is protecting our future,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We want students, parents, teachers, and staff across our state to arrive at school and back home safely.”

In 2022, Mississippi reported 280 crashes state-wide involving school buses, with 55 injuries and one fatality. Two hundred sixty-eight crashes have been reported in 2023 to date, with 59 injuries and one fatality. Nathan’s Law, which was signed into law in 2011, states that a vehicle must stop 10 feet from a school bus loading or unloading children and stiffened penalties for passing a school bus that is stopped.

Operation S.T.O.P. will place Troopers in school zones to observe traffic and bus stops as well as placing them in possible problem areas to monitor these certain conditions along with the usage of seatbelts for those who are transporting students to and from school. 

