Mississippi’s Inaugural Arts Week, February 5-9, 2024

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Arts Commission, Mississippi Alliance of Arts Educators, art organizations, partners, and art lovers will celebrate the Inaugural Arts Week, February 5-9, 2024! During Arts Week, artists, arts organizations, and art lovers across the state will celebrate the impact of the arts!

By a proclamation from Governor Tate Reeves, Mississippi will celebrate Arts Week February 5-9, 2024.

The following cities throughout the state have also issued resolutions for Arts Week:

Crystal Springs

Hattiesburg

Indianola

Oxford

Tupelo

MAC Arts Day at the Capitol – Press Conference to Kick-Off Arts Week!

WHEN: Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 1 PM

WHERE: Mississippi State Capitol Rotunda Steps

WHAT: Recognizing the impact of the Arts in Mississippi and grants awarded as a result of the FY24 Funding from the Legislature – Highlighting our Building Fund for the Arts and Mississippi Whole School Grantees

WHO:

Senator Jeremy England, Press Conference Host, District 51

David Lewis, Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission

Malika Polk-Lee, Executive Director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center

Dr Emily Mulhollan, Principal, Mannsdale Elementary School, Madison County Schools

Kit Stafford, Fine Arts & Grants Director, Tupelo Public School District

Arts Week Events February: 5-9

Mississippi Alliance of Arts Educators Breakfast of Champions

Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 9 AM

Belhaven University Bitsy Irby Visual Arts and Dance Center1500 Peachtree StreetJackson, MS, 39202

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Press Conference to announce their 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees

Wednesday, February 7, at 9:30 AM

Mississippi State Capitol Rotunda Steps

2024 Governor’s Arts Awards

Presented by the Mississippi Arts Commission in partnership with Governor Tate Reeves

February 8, 2024, at 6 PM

at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.



Arts industry leaders and organizations will also have their days at the Capitol throughout the week. Additional events and information can be found by visiting supporttheartsms.com.