Mississippi’s Inaugural Arts Week, February 5-9, 2024

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Arts Commission, Mississippi Alliance of Arts Educators, art organizations, partners, and art lovers will celebrate the Inaugural Arts Week, February 5-9, 2024! During Arts Week, artists, arts organizations, and art lovers across the state will celebrate the impact of the arts!
By a proclamation from Governor Tate Reeves, Mississippi will celebrate Arts Week February 5-9, 2024.
The following cities throughout the state have also issued resolutions for Arts Week:
Crystal Springs
Hattiesburg
Indianola
Oxford
Tupelo
MAC Arts Day at the Capitol – Press Conference to Kick-Off Arts Week!
WHEN: Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 1 PM
WHERE: Mississippi State Capitol Rotunda Steps
WHAT: Recognizing the impact of the Arts in Mississippi and grants awarded as a result of the FY24 Funding from the Legislature – Highlighting our Building Fund for the Arts and Mississippi Whole School Grantees
WHO:
Senator Jeremy England, Press Conference Host, District 51
David Lewis, Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission
Malika Polk-Lee, Executive Director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
Dr Emily Mulhollan, Principal, Mannsdale Elementary School, Madison County Schools
Kit Stafford, Fine Arts & Grants Director, Tupelo Public School District
Arts Week Events February: 5-9
Mississippi Alliance of Arts Educators Breakfast of Champions
Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 9 AM
Belhaven University Bitsy Irby Visual Arts and Dance Center1500 Peachtree StreetJackson, MS, 39202
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Press Conference to announce their 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees
Wednesday, February 7, at 9:30 AM
Mississippi State Capitol Rotunda Steps
2024 Governor’s Arts Awards
Presented by the Mississippi Arts Commission in partnership with Governor Tate Reeves
February 8, 2024, at 6 PM
at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
Arts industry leaders and organizations will also have their days at the Capitol throughout the week. Additional events and information can be found by visiting supporttheartsms.com.