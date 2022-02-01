Mississippi HBCUs receive bomb threats at the start of Black History Month

Communications teams at four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi have stated in various reports that they have received bomb threats on February 1, 2022, the first day of Black History Month.

Tougaloo College, a private institution of higher education, lauded for being the “Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi” received a threat on Tuesday morning and announced that “due to [the] bomb threat, the campus will operate virtually.”

The campus has been cleared and no in-person classes or activities are permitted. Students and faculty will not be allowed to commute to the campus today, and faculty and staff will work remotely.