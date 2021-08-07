It is with profound sadness that the Halligan and Wilson families announce the passing of their loved one, Michael Halligan, on July 18, 2021.

Born October 19, 1956, the second child born to the parentage of the late Levy Halligan, a native of Minden, LA, and the late LaRuth Jackson Wilson, a native of Grambling, LA, Michael Halligan was born in Monroe, Louisiana. Michael was reared in the Jackson area by his mother and stepfather, James Wilson, Jr., and was a graduate of Provine High School.



Professionally, after graduation, Michael later went on to work at the Clarion Ledger as a custodian.



Michael was a member of the Farish Street Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Hickman M. Johnson, where he served on the following ministries: the church Usher Ministry and the Brotherhood Ministry – both which he took pride in participating in. Michael never missed Sunday School, Bible Study, or the Young Ministry events. Michael was a strong supporter of the Annual Homecoming Fellowship, where he always completed “31 Days in August” and worked with the Farish Street Shalom Community Annual Christmas Trees in the Park event yearly.



A life-long family friend and church member said, when reflecting upon Michael’s service to God and his church, “Ministries could count on Michael to SHOW UP ALWAYS!”

Michael was Michael! He truly loved his family, never forgetting their telephone numbers or to call them for their birthday. Often, he made calls to Louisiana just to check on those he was very close to. Michael enjoyed his daily walks around the community, never meeting a stranger, and sporting events – especially football, cheering for the Grambling State University Tigers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Memories of Michael will forever be cherished in the hearts of his sister, Karoll H. Pollard; two nephews, Donnie Marte Joseph and Jeremy Shearry; four great-nephews, Javien Hudson, Gianna Rodez, Adonis Joseph, and Te’Lyn Shearry; aunts, Florese J. Hunt, Margaret Wilson Therrell and husband, Eugene, Glenda Wilson Walker, Wilma “Pat” Wilson Showers, and Jeanette Wilson; uncle, Willie B. Wilson; a dear friend, Charmaine Beck; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Due to a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant and the closure of Michael’s church, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time as this will permit for family, friends, and well-wishers to gather safely.



The family would like to thank Ms. Melvin Nichols, Mr. Shannon Fleming, Ms. Ada Robinson, Dr. Marion Talley, the physicians and medical team of University of Mississippi Medical Center, the staff of Hospice Ministries, and Funeral Director Damian Murriel and the staff of Jackson Memorial Funeral Service for their gestures of kindness shown to them during this time.



Arrangements were entrusted to the professional and courteous care while being guided with love by Jackson Memorial Funeral Service.