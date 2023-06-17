SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor Lumumba Declares Local Emergency 

Storm damage outside of Wells Church located on Bailey Avenue Jackson, Ms. (Advocate Photo)

(Jackson, Miss.) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency after severe storm conditions early Friday morning caused substantial damage in the City of Jackson.  

A band of severe thunderstorms on the early morning hours of June 16 generated straight-line winds of up to 80 miles per hour, knocking down trees and causing power outages for many residents. The strong winds also caused significant damage to structures throughout the city, such as traffic signals and the Public Safety Communications and Information Building.  

As a result, the City of Jackson will need additional assistance beyond its city personnel to remove trees and repair traffic signals and city facilities.  

An emergency is defined as “any occurrence, or threat thereof, whether natural, technological, or man-made, in war or in peace, which results or may result in substantial injury or harm to the population or substantial damage to loss or property.” 

The emergency order is effective immediately and will be reviewed at the next regular scheduled meeting of the City Council. 

Please refer to the attached order for additional details. 

