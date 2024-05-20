Magnolia Speech School raises awareness during National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

JANS – Magnolia Speech School (MSS) is celebrating National Speech-Language-Hearing Month (previously National Better Hearing and Speech Month) throughout the month of May in the hope that more individuals recognize early signs of disorders that impact speech, language, and hearing and, therefore, get their children tested and into therapy at an early age.

National Speech-Language-Hearing Month is a time to raise awareness about communication disorders as well as treatments that are available. The mission of Magnolia Speech School is to create a community for language and hearing challenged children and their families where they are empowered socially, emotionally, and intellectually to reach their full potential through listening and spoken language.

Since 1956, Magnolia Speech School has been serving children with Speech, Language, or Hearing Disabilities. MSS works to empower children to chase their dreams, and to not let their differences stand in their way.

​​Early childhood intervention is crucial for speech, language, and hearing disorders. Being able to diagnose and address these issues at an early age typically yields the best results from therapy and classroom work, and ultimately gives students the best building blocks for success.

For more information, call 601-914-9200 or visit https://www.magnoliaspeechschool.org/