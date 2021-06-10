Lumumba landslides into second mayoral term

The incumbent Jackson municipal candidates in the June 8 general election won by resounding landslides. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba won with 69% (13,160) of the vote, trailed by Les Tannehill (13%-2,536), Charlotte Reeves (9%-1,697), Shafeqah “Big Mama” Lodree (4%-801) and Jason Wells (4%-786).

In his acceptance speech Tuesday night, Lumumba reiterated the mantras, “One city, one aim, one destiny,” and “Free the land by any means necessary,” rousing the crowd to a fever pitch.

Lumumba then took the opportunity to thank those around him, including his wife, Ebony Lumumba, his sister, Rukia Lumumba, those who work within the city government, the citizens of Jackson, and God.

He expressed his belief that God has not left Jackson and would send the Spirit of Elisha, paraphrasing the prophet’s words in 2 Kings 6:16 when the Aramean army had surrounded the city of Dothan to look for him, “They who are with us are far greater than they who are against us.” He also voiced confidently that Jackson will live up to its name, which means “God has shown favor”.

Echoing his wife’s sentiments, Lumumba contends that Jackson is pregnant with possibility. He states that he may not know a lot about pregnancy but what he did know about it is that it can be a difficulty journey filled with some pain and heartache. Nonetheless, he asserts, “But what you get, in the final analysis – the beauty of what you give birth to – is so amazing that it is worth all of the effort and all of the struggle. So I believe that this city is worth all of the effort and all of the struggle that we put into it.”

And to that aim, Lumumba pledges that, over the next four years, he will continue to listen to the people and continue to seek solutions.

Council races

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth I Stokes will continue his almost 30 years of public service. He received 75% (2,023) of the vote against opponent Patricia Williams, who ran as an Independent. Ward 3 Councilman Aaron Banks won by 88% (1,978) of the vote against Republican candidate Zidkejah Wilks, and Virgi Lindsey claimed 82% (1,776) of the vote against Libertarian Bryan Keller in the Ward 7 race.

Those candidates who ran unopposed in the general election are Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

The 2021-2025 Jackson City Council will commence on July 1.

Black women win big in Byram Municipal Election