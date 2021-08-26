On Monday, August 9, 2021, Lottie Carr Johnson made her transition from her earthly home to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born August 6, 1943 to the late Mr. & Mrs. Roger Cooperwood. She was the only child.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS.

She received her early education from Monroe County schools. She went on to attend Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS and later acquired a Bachelor of Business Education from the University of MS in Oxford, MS. There she began her career as the Director of Head Start for North MS.

Lottie was united in holy matrimony to James R. Johnson in 1975 as she became wife and mother in a blended family which included Tamoria, Jamel, Jay, and Thomas Johnson.

She immediately became a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church and remained a dedicated member. She was a deaconess and served as a member of Mission Circle #7 and a choir member.

She worked diligently by her husband’s side in their business – Capitol Studios and Florist. She later worked for the City of Jackson on the development board of Neighbor Watch of Jackson, McRae’s of Jackson, and her last but greatest passion, from which she retired, The Friendship Connection of Jackson. There, she served as “House Manager”, and she was often times called “Mama”, counselor, mentor, and lifelong friend to members of the A.A. community.

She was proceeded in death by husband Rev. James R. Johnson, parents Roger & Ruby Cooperwood, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Tamoria Johnson-Dilworth and husband Michael; sons: Jamel Johnson, Thomas Johnson, and Jay Johnson; daughters-in-law: Queen (Houston, TX) and Shirley Johnson; grandchildren: Corey, La’Tajaina, Lexus, Javarious Russell, and Jordan and Giovana Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Lottie will be remembered forever by those who dearly loved her and by those whose lives she deeply touched as an unselfish, thoughtful, and loving woman.

A graveside service was held August 18, 2021 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 2434 West Capitol St., Jackson with Pastor Hosea J. Hines officiating. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home.