Longtime educator retires from JPS

JANS – Melvin Jackson, a 1965 graduate from O.E. Jordan High School in Carthage, MS, is retiring from Jackson Public Schools.

He gives credit to some of his elementary teachers – Ms. Oda Lou Gilmore, Ms. Elsie Myrick, Ms. Emma Rushing, Mrs. Mildred Rushing, Mrs. Sarah Lou Smith, Mr. George Collier, Mr. Herbert Johnson, and Principal, Mr. O. E. Jordan Sr.

At the high school level, Mr. Richard Polk, Ms. Ollie Bell Johnson, Coaches Mr. and Mrs. John Willis, Rev. Tommie Wilder, and Mr. Charles Thomas.

In Chicago, he gives credit to Dr. Gandy C. Jordan, a 1957 graduate of Alcorn State University, and Mr. William Finch, both were Principals and District Superintendents.

At the college level, Coahoma Junior College, Mr. Frank Gambrel and Mr. Thomas Edwards; at Jackson State University, Dr. Ivory Phillips and Dr. John A. Peoples, President.

At Mississippi State University, Dr. Herbert Heardley and Dr. Tip Henry Allen and Chicago State, Dr. Keith Gregg.

At Roosevelt University in Chicago, Dr. Charles Almo and Dr. Richard Smith where he completed his doctoral classes in School Administration.

Jackson is the author of three books: “Growing Up in the 50’s,” “Social History: Living in Chicago from 1974 to 2008,” and “The Decade of the 60’s: An Age of Revolution, Reform and Recovery.”