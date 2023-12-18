SUBSCRIBE NOW

Longtime educator retires from JPS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Melvin Jackson

JANS – Melvin Jackson, a 1965 graduate from O.E. Jordan High School in Carthage, MS, is retiring from Jackson Public Schools.

He gives credit to some of his elementary teachers – Ms. Oda Lou Gilmore, Ms. Elsie Myrick, Ms. Emma Rushing, Mrs. Mildred Rushing, Mrs. Sarah Lou Smith, Mr. George Collier, Mr. Herbert Johnson, and Principal, Mr. O. E. Jordan Sr.

At the high school level, Mr. Richard Polk, Ms. Ollie Bell Johnson, Coaches Mr. and Mrs. John Willis, Rev. Tommie Wilder, and Mr. Charles Thomas.

In Chicago, he gives credit to Dr. Gandy C. Jordan, a 1957 graduate of Alcorn State University, and Mr. William Finch, both were Principals and District Superintendents.

At the college level, Coahoma Junior College, Mr. Frank Gambrel and Mr. Thomas Edwards; at Jackson State University, Dr. Ivory Phillips and Dr. John A. Peoples, President.

At Mississippi State University, Dr. Herbert Heardley and Dr. Tip Henry Allen and Chicago State, Dr. Keith Gregg.

At Roosevelt University in Chicago, Dr. Charles Almo and Dr. Richard Smith where he completed his doctoral classes in School Administration.

Jackson is the author of three books: “Growing Up in the 50’s,” “Social History: Living in Chicago from 1974 to 2008,” and “The Decade of the 60’s: An Age of Revolution, Reform and Recovery.”

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Longtime educator retires from JPS

By Jackson Advocate News Service
December 18, 2023