Local visionary still making national impact after his death

JANS – The legacy of the late John P. Perkins, Pastor of Common Ground Covenant Church in Jackson, MS, was celebrated Dec. 2 during the Aaron and Hur Pastors and Leaders Cohort Closeout Celebration at the historic Church of Christ Holiness USA national headquarters here. The cohort is a one-year program that has proven to be a space where leaders are affirmed, equipped, and assisted to live out the call God has put on their lives. The program leaders are committed to sharing their learned and inherited methods of doing ministry. Another component of the cohort is to connect participants to networks of churches, ministries, and organizations to further expand their work and to expose them to resources for the work of God.

Jackson, MS was selected for the celebration in honor of Perkins who transitioned earlier this year. “Big John was a community organizer, author, and pastor known for his big smile, big laugh, and big personality,” said his co-author, friend, and lead facilitator of the cohort, Anthony D. Bobo Jr., of The Joseph Factor Group, National Harbor, MD. “John was one of the facilitators of the cohort. This was the motivation behind the group completing their experience here. We missed him not being a part of the discussions and sharing ideas. We wanted to come to Jackson to honor his contribution to the cohort, celebrate his life, and bring the cohort participants to the place he loved.”

The Aaron and Hur Pastors and Leaders Cohort Closeout was a two-day event with speakers from across the country and well-wishers from far and near. This year’s cohort was made up of six participants; three from Jackson. Donecia Smith, Influential Global Ministries, Sacramento, CA, served as Friday’s keynote speaker. Her remarks centered around the importance of self-care as one serves their church and community. On Saturday, Dr. Efrem Smith, Influential Global Ministries and co-pastor of Midtown Church, Sacramento, CA, preached on the urgency to move forward at this time and the importance of seeking help from Christ in all your endeavors.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards given in honor of Perkins. Sharing the background of the award and his relationship with his mentee, Dr. Robert Owens, Rivers of Life Ministries, Lithia Springs, GA, emphasized, “John loved Christ. John loved the Word. John loved his family. John loved his church.” Derrick Robinson, Camora J. Mosley, and Titus M. Braboy Sr. (all from Mississippi, pictured with certificates) received the inaugural Pastor “Big” John P. Perkins Emerging Leader Award for their dedication to Christ and community. Bobo shares further, “These leaders were the ones Big John hand picked to be a part of the cohort. Going forward, we will honor him by recognizing those who demonstrate a spirit of service through commitment to Christ, community, and serving the poor. His legacy will live on.”

The next Aaron and Hur Cohort will start February 2023 and the roster is already full. To view the activities of the upcoming Aaron and Hur Cohort, follow them on Facebook – Commissioned To Love (C2L) Community.