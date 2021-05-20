Local pastor leads national coalition to revitalize Black community

By DeAnna Tisdale Johnson

Jackson Advocate Publisher

In 2020, people across the nation suffered losses in various ways. Some lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic; some lost jobs; and some lost presumed freedoms like going outside without masks or hugging friends and family.

Ethel Wallace, a long-time Jackson resident and former Trustmark bank teller, suffers from the loss of memory due to dementia. Her 56-year-old son, Gerald Wallace, moved back to Mississippi to take care of her but was shot in the head in his front yard on May 14, making him the 50th homicide victim in the city of Jackson in 2021.

This brutal and careless action, in turn, leaves his mom without a son and without a caretaker.

One bullet can affect the lives of more than just the victim and the shooter. It has wide-ranging influences on the loved ones of both parties, the neighborhood, the city, the state, the nation, and the world, as we see in the instance of the Wallace family.

The same can be said for other systemic issues that plague Black communities across the nation. Because of systemic issues such as gun violence, mental health stigma, access to affordable healthcare, and others, Pastor Hosea Hines, who leads Christ Tabernacle Church in Jackson, has begun to organize ministers and pastors from all over the nation to implement spiritual transformation and social revitalization within Black communities by tackling these issues through the purview of the Black church.