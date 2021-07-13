By the grace and goodness of our Lord and Savior, Leon Wilson, known to many as “Chief,” fulfilled his earthly mission and departed for his heavenly home on June 12, 2021, at 1:19 pm. He was born on February 2, 1936, to Lettie Morris, who preceded him in death.

Leon is a native of Jackson, MS. He was reared in the nurture and the admonition of the Lord at Central United Methodist Church. He served in various capacities for over seventy years. He always had a strong belief in God and loved to discuss the Bible with students, friends, and anyone who would listen. During his years at Central, he served in numerous positions: Bible Study teacher, committee chairpersons, Morning Service speaker, Central After School tutor, choir member, church van driver, Sunday School teacher, and he was also a longtime member of the United Methodist Men.

Leon is a 1957 graduate of Lanier High School. Upon graduating high school, he attended Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma. While attending Langston, he was part of many organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., where he served as Basileus his senior year. In 1961, he graduated from Langston University with a bachelor’s in mathematics. In 1982, he received his master’s in mathematics from Jackson State University. He served as an educator for 30 years at Lanier High School and Callaway High School in the Jackson Public School system. In addition to teaching Mathematics, he was the football and track coach for Lanier High School.

In 1989, Leon married Virginia Harris Jones, and he became the loving father to Teshia Jones. She refers to him affectionately as “Pops.”

After retiring from Jackson Public Schools, he became the Director of Grove Park Junior Golf Clinic where each summer students from five to eighteen years old were taught the fundamental skills needed to become a successful golfer.

Preceding Leon in death were his son: Steven Wilson; his daughter: Karen Bell; his brothers: James Morris, Charles Naylor, and Jessie Lee Chapman; and his sister: Vernell Morris.

Leon leaves to cherish his memories and rejoice in his homegoing: his devoted wife: Virginia Wilson; sons: Leon Wilson, Jr., Malcolm Wilson, and Jon Vincent Bell; daughters: Tara Evans and Teshia Jones Sawyer; his former wife: Inez Wilson; grandchildren: Vincent Evans, Jr. (Tonya), Carmen Evans, Jamal Evans, Steven Evans, Natolie Fisher, Stephanie Cook (La’Markus), Amber Wilson, and Kristen Sawyer; sister: Mildred Dille; sister-in-law: Sheron Shelby; goddaughter, Brand Osborne (Johnny); and nieces, nephews, cousins, students, and friends.