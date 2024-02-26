KO Designs offers youth self expression through fashion

JANS — KO Designs is named for owner Kadrianna Owens, but after seeing her elegant gowns grace the runway, one will agree they’re knockouts!

“KO gives each ‘Queen’ the choice of being unique by offering custom designs and a selection of exclusive attire,” says Owens, a self-taught seamstress who entered the fashion industry 10 years ago after deciding to exit the public sector as a classroom teacher and administrator.

Not afraid of a challenge, Owens said, “With each garment created, I’m given the chance to perfect my craft a little more. Each custom piece is created with love and care. I am thankful for the opportunity to impact the lives of my clients, students, and all lovers of fashion in a way that builds confidence in themselves and their wardrobes.”

The same passion is exhibited when she receives a call from a potential client who is already in possession of a gown but needs alterations; a service Owens is happy to oblige, as well as wardrobe consultation to ensure they’re a head turner.

In addition to designing and manufacturing colorfully handcrafted gowns for weddings, proms, and other formal events, as well as swimwear and special occasions garments, Owens operates KO Academy of Design which offers year-round sewing classes to youth 8-18 and adults wanting to get in on the action. A 6-week youth summer program is also available.

Growing up in Georgetown, MS, Kadrianna says her earliest memories of fashion and design are of trips to clothing stores with her mom and grandmother.

“Our mission is to create opportunities for local youth to express themselves through fashion and design. By providing the necessary skills and opportunities, we will inspire young creative minds to develop their own design aesthetic and fashion design business,” said Owens, the mother of four.

The design academy has grown over the past few years, thanks in part to the success of the unique fashions Owens creates that attract the eye of young people to consider fashion design as a career, a pathway to self expression, or at a minimum, a hobby.

“Our vision is to assure that fashion and sewing skills are available to aspiring designers at an early age. We have designed our classes to enhance the development of young designers cognitively, socially, and emotionally.

“We give our students full access to the growing Mississippi fashion community. Our classes are designed to mold aspiring designers to develop and launch fashion lines of their own.”

KO Designs has a reputation to make women look good. Now Owens is on a mission to help them feel good about themselves with wellness programs that include meditation classes.

For more information on KO Designs, contact Kadrianna Owens at KOdesigns4u@gmail.com; Instagram:@kovsmzcola.