Kevin Hart Brings His New Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘BRAND NEW MATERIAL’ to Jackson, MS

General On Sale Begins on Friday, February 9 at KevinHartNation.com

Today, comedian and actor KEVIN HART announced a stand-up show in Jackson, MS, at Thalia Mara Hall on May 25 with BRAND NEW MATERIAL.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, February 5 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 9 at 10 AM at KevinHartNation.com.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous tour Reality Check was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 and 2023 on Billboard. In Pollstar he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Hart also broke records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

BRAND NEW MATERIAL 2024 DATES:

Feb 24 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Feb 25 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

Mar 09 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 16 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar 30 — Shreveport, LA — The Strand Theatre

Apr 06 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Theatre

Apr 13 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Apr 14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center

Apr 21 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia (6PM)

Apr 21 — El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia (8PM)

May 18 — Tampa, FL — David A. Straz Center

May 25 — Jackson, MS — Thalia Mara Hall

Bolded dates are newly announced

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

ABOUT KEVIN HART:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart recently toured internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material titled “The Reality Check” Tour. Kevin Hart filmed his hour in Las Vegas and on July 6 exclusively released it as a comedy special now streaming on Peacock . The tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 and 2023 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 on behalf of the new hour. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix’s biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.” Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.