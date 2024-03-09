JXN WATER UPDATES DIGITAL SELF SERVICE PORTAL TO BETTER SERVE CUSTOMERS

JACKSON, Miss. — JXN Water will be updating its Digital Self Service portal the weekend of March 9-10, 2024. These updates will serve customers better with more features like payment arrangement enrollment and usage history, and continue important functions like online payments, auto pay, payment history, and customer service chats.

“The DSS updates improve the customer experience for JXN Water customers, giving them the tools to conveniently manage their account on their own time,” said Ted Henifin, JXN Water Interim Third Party Manager.

Online account holders with JXN Water will receive an email with directions to create a new password and a new link to use to access their online accounts. JXN Water encourages customers to bookmark that new link for future use.

After March 10, the previous Digital Self Service link will no longer be active. Online account holders will need to use the new link and create a new password in order to access their accounts moving forward.

Customers can call JXN Water at 601-500-5200 for any help at any time.

**This just in: The DSS update is now happening March 16-17, 2024.