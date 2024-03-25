JXN WATER TRAFFIC ADVISORY ISSUED FOR BARBARA ANN DRIVE

JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water announces a temporary road closure began on Friday, March 22 and will last through Friday, March 29, 2024 for a sewer line repair.

Location: Barbara Ann Drive

Barbara Ann Drive Closure

Details: JXN Water’s sewer contractor will be blocking the road at Barbara Ann Drive at Maria Drive on the south end.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

###

About JXN Water

JXN Water is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and collecting and cleaning wastewater before it returns to our local waterways. Customers can continue to call the new JXN Water customer call center at 601-500-5200 at any time, any day, seven days a week to connect with staff who can check on their account, help them establish new service and resolve issues quickly and directly.

JXN Water is the Mississippi corporation formed for the appointed Interim Third-Party Manager to achieve the objectives of the federal stipulated orders that re-establish the utility’s operations and maintenance functions for the entire water system. For more information, visit www.JXNwater.com.