SUBSCRIBE NOW

JXN WATER SUPPORTS SB2628, RECOMMENDS AMENDMENTS AND FUND APPROPRIATION

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water supports efforts to establish future governance for the water system and will work with legislators on recommended amendments.

“After reviewing SB 2628, I believe this is a great foundation. It appears that many of the comments I provided during the last session regarding the bill introduced in 2023 were taken to heart and this bill now includes many of the suggestions I made at that time,” said Ted Henifin, interim third party manager for JXN Water. “The bill identifies a need for appropriations but I recommend defining a specific dollar figure to fund start-up costs for the authority be included in the FY 2025 state budget.”

The ITPM supports many of the bill’s key elements:

  • All Federal funds received to date to be spent according to the direction of the ITPM and the Court
  • Authority assumes ownership and operations and maintenance upon the date of termination of the Order or earlier as ordered by theCourt
  • Authority can issue bonds
  • Authority develops own procedures for procurements less than $1.0 million
  • Authority to consult with the Court in appointing a President (paid for by State) and to serve as ITPM’s deputy in the transition
  • Authorizes the Mississippi SRF program to loan funds at zero percent with a 40-year term to make such purchase
  • Board serves without salary
  • Employees of Authority serve at will and pleasure of president who sets compensation and benefits
  • Nine-member board from very specific constituencies – give appointed by Governor and four by Lt. Governor
  • Set rates subject to PSC review – PSC shall defer to Authority’s determination of what rates are just and reasonable absent a showing of manifest error
  • State provides surety for short-term borrowing through 2029
  • The bill authorizes the Authority to purchase the water and sewer assets at fair market value

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

JXN WATER SUPPORTS SB2628, RECOMMENDS AMENDMENTS AND FUND APPROPRIATION

By Jackson Advocate News Service
February 24, 2024