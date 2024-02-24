JXN WATER SUPPORTS SB2628, RECOMMENDS AMENDMENTS AND FUND APPROPRIATION

JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water supports efforts to establish future governance for the water system and will work with legislators on recommended amendments.

“After reviewing SB 2628, I believe this is a great foundation. It appears that many of the comments I provided during the last session regarding the bill introduced in 2023 were taken to heart and this bill now includes many of the suggestions I made at that time,” said Ted Henifin, interim third party manager for JXN Water. “The bill identifies a need for appropriations but I recommend defining a specific dollar figure to fund start-up costs for the authority be included in the FY 2025 state budget.”

The ITPM supports many of the bill’s key elements: