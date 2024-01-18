JXN WATER DETERMINES LOW PRESSURE ISSUE IMPACTING 12,000 CUSTOMERS
Areas along parts of west and south Jackson under precautionary boil water notice until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. – JXN Water has determined that the previously known low pressure/no water is impacting approximately 12,000 customers of the JXN Water system in the following zip codes:
- 39209 – West Jackson along the 49 corridor
- 39204 – West/Central Jackson along 49 corridor to Pearl River and south on east side of 55 between 55 and the Pearl River
- 39212 – South Jackson
- 39272 – South Jackson
- 39170 – South Jackson
Precautionary boil water notices have been issued for these areas and will remain in effect until lifted by JXN Water.
JXN Water will continue to release updates throughout the day.
Please do not call the call center to report low pressure or for billing issues. The call center is currently experiencing high call volumes. Please leave lines open for customers reporting active water leaks. This will assist us with restoring pressure as quickly as possible.
A media avail with JXN Water will be held at 9:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Log in details are below.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 280 545 277 23
Passcode: tEZLc2
Or call in (audio only)
(833) 255-2803,,304113806# United States (Toll-free)
Phone Conference ID: 304 113 806#