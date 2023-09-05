SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice Department makes $51.86 million available to assist victims of sexual assault

JANS – The Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) has received grant funding totaling $51,860,858 from the Justice Department to provide victims of sexual assault with services in every state and the District of Columbia, as well as American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This marks a significant increase of nearly 45% when compared to last year’s funding level.

Mississippi State Department of Health was awarded $849,157.00.

“While we face significant challenges as a nation in preventing and addressing sexual assault, the increased resources for these programs through Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program funds underscore our dedication to centering the voices of survivors and enhancing services and support,” said OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo.

OVW provides leadership in developing the nation’s capacity to reduce violence through the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act and subsequent legislation. Created in 1995, OVW administers financial and technical assistance to communities across the country that are developing programs, policies, and practices aimed at ending domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

In addition to overseeing federal grant programs, OVW undertakes initiatives in response to special needs identified by communities facing acute challenges. Learn more at www.justice.gov/ovw.

