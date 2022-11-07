Judicial Candidates Questionnaire

We’ve gathered questions and answers from the candidates for our

readers and supporters to make informed decisions. These answers can be found below.

HINDS COUNTY Chancery Court Judge, 5-3

What is your name and what judicial position are you seeking?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders, Hinds County Chancery Court Judge, District 5-3

Tametrice E. Hodges: Tametrice E. Hodges, Hinds County Chancery Court Judge, 5-3

Damon R. Stevenson: Damon R. Stevenson, Hinds County Chancery Court, Sub-District 5-3

—————————-

Briefly explain your platform/judicial philosophy.

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: Experience, integrity, and access to justice are the three pillars of my candidacy and my main priority as Hinds County Chancery Court Judge. I have relevant Chancery Court experience, possess integrity, and am dedicated to ensuring access to justice for everyone, regardless of their income. I have practiced in Chancery Court consistently for 18 years, handling a variety of family law, estate, and property matters. For the past 8 years, I have traveled the state as the Executive Director/General Counsel of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, implementing programs to ensure access to justice for those who can not afford to hire an attorney. Mississippi is one of the lowest ranking states with regard to the delivery of civil legal services to the underserved. We need judges who understand that equitable delivery of legal services is an issue and will make access to justice a priority.

Tametrice E. Hodges: Our children and families in Hinds County deserve safety, security, and stability. I personally know what that means because of my life experiences and legal experiences. My life experiences include being born and raised in Jackson. I lived in West Jackson, Presidential Hills, and Prosperity. I am a product of Mary C. Jones Headstart and Jackson Public Schools. I am a former foster child, and now a licensed foster parent. My seventh grade reading teacher and her husband took me in and changed the trajectory of my life. I am currently following in their footsteps as a licensed foster parent, stepping up for our children in the foster care system. My stellar legal experiences include being a family law attorney for over a decade, providing stability for children and families in nearly twenty counties. As a workers’ compensation attorney, I provided security to families who experienced on-the-job injuries. Currently, I am prioritizing safety for children and families of senseless crimes as an Assistant District Attorney at the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office. My judicial philosophy includes being fair, compassionate, and balanced when providing real solutions to the real issues of our children and families. I have exemplified the ease of focusing solely on the safety, security, and stability of children and families throughout my diverse legal career. This will help me to keep the scales balanced and create a legal environment that’s all inclusive when it comes to administering justice.

Damon R. Stevenson: A judge has a duty to ensure the law is followed and the rights of each individual is protected. The citizens of Hinds County deserve a judge who will ensure cases are heard timely and people are treated with respect and dignity when they enter a courtroom. I would like to implement a fatherhood training program to teach young fathers how to be involved in their child’s life in a positive manner. I would also like to establish a child support review system to ensure the custodial parent is receiving child support payments in a timely manner. To improve the quality of life for residents, I plan to implement a neighborhood improvement clinic with the law school so that third-year law students can represent neighborhood and homeowner associations in fighting blighted and nuisance properties in Chancery Court pursuant to MS Code Ann. Sec 95-3-7. Next, I would also like to create a communication(s) training program to teach co-parents how to effectively talk through and handle difficult situations.

—————————-

Please describe one instance in which you faced an ethical dilemma and how you resolved it.

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: Fortunately, I have not faced an ethical dilemma in my career. However, I am confident that if faced with an ethical dilemma on the bench, I can and will apply the Code of Judicial Conduct and Mississippi laws to issue a fair and proper result or opinion.

Tametrice E. Hodges: Attorneys have an ethical duty to recuse themselves in the event they find themselves representing someone against a former client. In a divorce action, I represented a husband. His wife accused me of representing her in a former action, when in actuality, I represented her nephew. I received no pertinent information from her that would cause me to have a conflict of interest in representing her husband. This matter was heard before the Honorable Judge Owens. After hearing all oral arguments, Judge Owens ruled in my favor and found that I did not have a conflict in representing the husband against the wife, and should not be disqualified in representing the husband. After overcoming this dilemma, I was able to successfully obtain a divorce for the husband from the wife, and receive an equitable share of the marital property for him.

Damon R. Stevenson: As a municipal court judge, I often have people that may know me through the community appear before me. I have even had attorneys who are my friends appear before me in court on behalf of their clients. I must remind people that when I step into the role of a judge, I have an obligation to follow the law and my decision(s) will only be based on the law and the evidence presented.

—————————-

As a prospective judge, what do you consider your greatest strengths? Weaknesses?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: My greatest strengths that I will bring to the bench are compassion and my well-rounded career in Chancery Court. We need judges whose experience is more than just litigating cases in Chancery Court. Not only have I litigated cases for petitioners and respondents in Chancery Courts across the state, but I have also worked within the Chancery Court system to implement programs for underserved residents to have access to the courts. I have also been appointed to serve as a guardian ad litem in complex child custody matters. I am a current member of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission, and I am a former member of the Bench-Bar Liaison Committee of the Mississippi Bar. All of these positions yield insight and wisdom as it pertains to strengthening Hinds County Chancery Court. Temperament is another strength I bring to the bench. I am open-minded, decisive, courteous, and patient when it comes to my clients. I will bring those same qualities and strengths to the bench. My weakness is that I tend to let parties speak at length about issues that may not be relevant but are important to the party. As a judge, however, I will work on this weakness so that my court will run efficiently and in accordance with the Mississippi Rules of Evidence. However, I will juxtapose my weakness with the party’s desire to have their voice heard in my court. Many times, individuals just want to know their voices are heard by those who are making decisions that they have to live by.

Tametrice E. Hodges: I consider my greatest strengths to be Listening, Learning, and Leading. As a former foster child, raised by a single parent, and ultimately raised by my seventh grade reading teacher, I am in a unique position to not only listen to children and families, but empathize with them when they come into court seeking real solutions to their real issues. As an accomplished trial attorney, in the areas of workers’ compensation, family law, and prosecution, I am in the best position to know the needs of attorneys and their clients. I have learned that attorneys and their clients need security or assurance of what to expect long before they step into a courtroom. Attorneys and clients want respect, fairness, and consistency when following the law and administering justice. My life experiences, coupled with my legal experiences, will help me lead from the bench with great compassion, fairness, and respect. A weakness I have is having a big heart for children and families. Children and families are my passion. This passion always compels me to give as many chances to our children and families to have the stability needed to be strong, safe, and secure.

Damon R. Stevenson: My greatest strength is the fact that I am the only candidate with judicial experience. Hinds County cannot afford a judge who does not know the role of a judge from the first day on the job. People need to have their cases resolved timely and cannot wait for a judge to learn the law or the process. I have served as a municipal judge and therefore I know how to preside over cases and to ensure cases are resolved timely. Additionally, retiring Judge Owens previously appointed me to serve as a special master for Hinds County Chancery Court, which has allowed me to hear cases on behalf of the Hinds County Chancery Court judges for almost ten years. Additionally, as an attorney, I have represented and handled hundreds of Chancery Court matters, including custody cases, divorces, paternity, child support matters, and literally just about every matter that is heard in Chancery Court. Additionally, I have argued cases before the Mississippi Court of Appeals and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. My greatest weakness is that I have a heart for the community. I served and am often bothered that the laws of our land often fail to protect those most in need in our communities. My other weakness is that due to my passion, I often talk fast.

—————————-

While serving on the bench, do you believe you have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: Yes, I do believe I have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the legislature and the public as long as it is in the furtherance of contributing to the improvement of the law, the legal system, and the administration of justice. Currently, I serve on the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission created by the Mississippi Supreme Court. The commission allows judges (state and appellate), attorneys, legislators, and community stakeholders to tackle issues faced by judges, attorneys, and Mississippi residents in state courts as it relates to the administration of justice. Further, I was appointed by the Mississippi Bar President to serve on the Bench-Bar Liaison Committee. The role of the committee is to study and make recommendations regarding improvements in the judicial system. Finally, I served on the initial team to review our guardianship laws to make recommendations to reform the laws. My experience in serving on the commission and committee have allowed me to gain insight on the most effective methods of bringing important legal and/or judicial issues before the legislature and the public. Further, with regard to bringing important issues to the public, I will consult with my fellow judicial colleagues that serve on the Hinds County Chancery Court to ensure there is continuity within the Hinds County Chancery Court system.

Tametrice E. Hodges: Yes. I will be in a unique position to bring important legal issues before the public and legislature. One of those important legal issues is foster care. The landscape of foster care may see a change in the future, due to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. As a former foster child and now licensed parent, these issues affect me and others who serve as licensed foster parents. I want to be on the forefront of helping to bring about positive changes in the foster care system, which is connected to the heart of many family law cases that often start and/or end in Chancery Court.

Damon R. Stevenson: As a judge, you see firsthand areas in the law that could be changed. For instance, I would like to make it easier for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren to receive legal custody and child support for the children. Too often, I have seen grandparents raising grandchildren but someone else getting the support. Another issue that I would like to work with the legislature on is to establish a program with the Mississippi Department of Corrections so that if a parent who is paying child support is incarcerated, that person will be placed in a work program so they can earn wages and still pay child support while incarcerated.

—————————-

What is your vision for the future of our judicial system? What changes would you advocate and why?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: My vision for the judicial system, particularly the state chancery courts, is to develop a uniform practice of providing forms to litigants who cannot afford civil legal services. In addition to forms, I would advocate for a comprehensive look into the Local Uniform Rules of Chancery Court to ensure that continuity exists among our chancery courts. For practitioners, having judges (many of who are a part of the same district) who apply separate methods as it pertains to the rules, and therefore how justice is administered, becomes confusing and cumbersome which has a direct effect on the litigants they serve.

Tametrice E. Hodges: I envision a judicial system, Chancery Court specifically, that prioritizes the safety, security, and stability of our children and families. Not only do our children need to be safe at all times, but our families as a whole. When our families are safe, secure, and stable, so are our communities and counties. My vision also includes promoting an inclusive court, where men and women feel secure in bringing legal issues before the court. I want to remove any barriers for all children and families, which would hamper or impede their need for justice by creating equity for both men and women. I will continue to be a strong advocate on issues that impact our families across the board, such as the length of time to challenge paternity. Currently, the law states a party has ninety days to challenge paternity, from the date of the court order. Prior, a party had one year to challenge paternity. This will help balance the scales of justice for men and families who are left to reconcile facts after a man is declared the father without a DNA test and later found to not be the father by a DNA test.

Damon R. Stevenson: I envision a judicial system where the needs of our children are prioritized, and Hinds County ensures that each child is in a loving and supportive home. I believe that a return to strong families will improve the quality of life for all residents. I would like to see a judiciary that focuses on prioritizing cases that affect families. People should not have to wait months and years to get a court date for a child support case or to have visitation with their child. My first goal will be to establish scheduling orders to make sure cases are heard timely. Next, I would like to revisit the visitation schedule for non-custodial parents. There are some great parents, paying child support who only get to see their child four nights a month. I believe that the visitation schedule should be based on the needs of that particular family and not a cookie-cutter approach. If the non-custodial parent is a good parent and has the means to be more involved in the child’s life, I believe they should be given additional visitation.

—————————-

Why should voters support you rather than your opponent?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: There are several reasons why voters should vote for me rather than my opponents. First, I am the only candidate with well-rounded experience in Chancery Court. Not only have I litigated cases in Chancery Court consistently for 18 years, but I have worked to create programs to clear the dockets of chancery courts throughout the state of Mississippi. I have also been appointed to serve as a guardian ad litem on complex child custody cases. I am the only candidate to serve on our state’s Access to Justice Commission which tackles issues affecting the delivery of civil legal aid in Mississippi, particularly in Chancery Court. I am the only candidate who has both professional and personal experience with Chancery Court matters as I am a stepmother and former legal guardian. I understand firsthand how Chancery Court orders affect families, particularly the children who are subject to those orders. Both my well-rounded Chancery Court practice, commitment to access to justice and personal experience gives me the patience, courtesy, decisiveness, and compassion to serve as Chancery Court judge for Hinds County.

Tametrice E. Hodges: Voters should support me rather than my opponents because our children and families deserve a well-rounded, balanced, and ambidextrous judge. My diverse legal experiences have allowed me to focus on our children and families’ safety, security, and stability, which I will continue as chancellor. This along with my life experiences make me the most well-rounded and ambidextrous attorney of my fellow candidates. My life experiences make me the most relatable to children and families. I have lived the life they are seeking solutions for. Therefore, I will be able to not only guide them through trying times, as I have as a family law attorney for over a decade, but rule fairly, compassionately, and soundly.

Damon R. Stevenson: I am the only candidate with judicial experience. I am the only candidate that has personally handled hundreds of Chancery Court cases throughout the state of Mississippi. In addition to my legal experience, I understand that Chancery Court is important to preserving family. I understand what it is like to be raised by a single mother. I understand what it is like to have a parent incarcerated during your childhood. My wife and I have been married for almost 15 years and we have two beautiful daughters that we are raising here in Hinds County. I want a strong, safe county for the future of my children. I am seriously concerned about the state of the young men in our communities. If we do not ensure these young men have positive males in their life to steer them down the correct path, we will continue to see disturbing crime plague our streets.

—————————-

Have you been endorsed by any organizations or entities?

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders: I have not been endorsed by any organizations or entities.

Tametrice E. Hodges: I am grateful and honored to have been endorsed by Women for Progress Political Action Committee. I’m also very proud of the endorsements I’ve gotten across the campaign trail from the unwavering support of my family and friends to the outpouring of support and endorsements from my church community, New Jerusalem Church, to the various clients who have spoken out publicly on my behalf regarding my abilities and why I am the best candidate.

Damon R. Stevenson: The hundreds of families that I have represented in Chancery Court for the last twelve years have endorsed me as the next Hinds County Chancery Court judge. Additionally, I continue to receive support from individuals who have appeared before me in municipal court and thank me for the work that I have done to improve the lives of young people who appeared in court. For more information, please visit electdamonstevenson.com or DamonStevensonForChanceryJudge on Facebook.

Circuit Court Judge, 7-2

What is your name and what judicial position are you seeking?

Debra Gibbs: State Representative and Attorney Debra Gibbs, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge for Sub-District 2

Bryant D. Guy: Bryant Guy, Circuit Court Judge, Hinds County, Subdistrict 2

Trent L. Walker: Trent Walker, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Sub-district 2.

Wendy S. Wilson White: Wendy Wilson White, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge, District 2

—————————-

Briefly explain your platform/judicial philosophy.

Debra Gibbs: A judicial philosophy refers to the underlying set of ideas and beliefs of a judge. I will decide cases fairly and impartially, free of political influence or intimidation. Regardless of any personal views, I will follow the law which includes the Constitutions of the United States, the State of Mississippi and State Statutes.

Bryant D. Guy: I plan to follow the law. I plan to preside in a fair and impartial manner and to treat the litigants that appear before the court with respect. I plan to move the docket(s) as expeditiously as possible.

Trent L. Walker: My judicial philosophy is that I will use my 26 years of courtroom experience to move cases as quickly as possible. I believe that violent criminals should receive stiff punishment upon conviction. I also believe that we should use all tools at our disposal in non-violent cases, including Drug Court, Pre-Trial Intervention, and Non-Adjudication where those programs are appropriate.

Wendy S. Wilson White: My judicial platform is REdefining Justice. Justice to me in a broad sense is making sure people receive what they deserve. Included in people are not only the offenders, but the victims and community as well. I believe victims of crime, as well as our community, are deserving of justice and should be able to expect and receive it. Born and raised in Jackson and Hinds County, I know what Jackson was, what Jackson is, and what Jackson can be. I want to be a part of making Jackson and Hinds County stronger and better. My judicial platform, REdefining Justice, is comprised of 3 REs:

REfocus our crime fighting efforts

•Set bonds in accordance with the law and the public’s safety in mind

•Hold people accountable

•Work to resolve cases and render justice in a timely manner

REevaluate mental health

•Explore partnerships with mental health professionals

•Work to create/support a mental health docket and court

•Work to implement court supervised mental health treatment programs and services

REeducate our community

•Educate our youth about the criminal justice system

•Encourage the community to participate in the judicial system

•Provide incentives to offenders who seek their diploma/GED

—————————-

As a prospective judge, what do you consider your greatest strengths? Weaknesses?

Debra Gibbs: Having presided over civil cases as a Commissioner at the Mississippi Workers Compensation Commission for over five (5) years and with over six (6) years of experience in the Mississippi Legislature Judiciary A&B committees which introduce civil and criminal laws, my greatest strengths are my analytical and leadership abilities as well as the skill set to reason and balance the law with compassion and common sense. My broad experience working in all three (3) branches of government would be a true asset in serving on the bench.

Bryant D. Guy: I have had the privilege of serving as a Special Judge/Special Designee in the Hinds County Youth Court for over ten (10) years. I have been afforded the opportunity to listen to both sides of a legal argument and then make a ruling in matters that had a direct impact on children and families.

Trent L. Walker: Experience is my greatest strength. I have tried over 60 criminal and civil cases in my career. I have served as a Special Circuit Court Judge for the specific purpose of reducing the backlog of criminal cases in Hinds County. I have worked with the mentally ill as Special Master for Commitments in the Hinds County Chancery Court. I have worked in the Youth Court as Youth Court Referee, Youth Drug Court Prosecutor, and as Parent Representative for people with open Child Protective Services cases. I am currently a public defender for the City of Lexington and the Hinds County Justice Court. I am the candidate with the relevant experience for the job.

Wendy S. Wilson White: I have more than 21 years of trial and courtroom experience. Encompassed in that experience are my proven strengths/abilities to:

1) understand, interpret, and apply the law;

2) consider each case independent of all other cases;

3) make sound, practical, and timely decisions;

4) remain fair and impartial;

5) communicate effectively both orally and in writing;

6) listen with an open mind; and

7) work well with court personnel, law enforcement, mental health professionals, counsel opposites, and other key players in the judicial system.

During my 21 years of practice, I have had the opportunity to recognize my weaknesses and work to turn my weaknesses into strengths.

—————————-

What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice in Hinds County, Mississippi?

Debra Gibbs: The greatest obstacle to justice in Hinds County is not having adequate funding and personnel in order to ensure the effective and efficient administration of justice. Due to the high volume of crime here in Hinds County, our judicial system is overtaxed. The Hinds County Circuit Court must be adequately funded to be able to employ qualified law enforcement personnel, assistant DAs, and public defenders to assist in the elimination of any backlog in the court docket. The state crime lab is another component which must be addressed in terms of its staffing to ensure that evidence is processed to allow the judicial system to move without delay.

Bryant D. Guy: The length of time it takes for matters to be resolved and give the litigants a sense that justice has been done.

Trent L. Walker: The greatest obstacle to justice is lack of speed in resolving criminal cases. I would institute scheduling orders with firm deadlines to keep cases moving quickly toward a trial or other resolution.

Wendy S. Wilson White: As a criminal prosecutor, I perceive the greatest obstacles to justice in Hinds County, Mississippi to be the 1) increase in crime; 2) number of pending/unresolved cases; 3) declining number of law enforcement officers; 4) staffing issues at the Mississippi State Crime Lab; and 5) reluctance of victims and the community to participate in the judicial process.

—————————-

Violent crime, particularly youth violence, in Jackson has increased astronomically over the past few years. What do you believe is the judiciary’s role in addressing this crisis?

Debra Gibbs: The goal should be maintaining public safety in addressing youth crime by adopting policies and practices that create safe and supportive environments. Youth who commit crimes should be held accountable for their actions. The judiciary should address rehabilitation, treatment needs, and the successful reintegration of youth into the community.

Bryant D. Guy: The judiciary’s role is to preside over the matters that come before the court in a fair and impartial manner. Once an individual is convicted, it is the judiciary’s role to sentence the individual in accordance with the law, giving consideration, when and if applicable, to any mitigating and/or aggravating factors.

Trent L. Walker: I believe that protecting the community from violent criminals is one of the foremost duties of a judge. I believe that criminal cases should proceed quickly and fairly. If there is a conviction, I believe that the punishment should be commensurate with the crime.

Wendy S. Wilson White: I want to first say, if we find our children inside the judicial system, WE have clearly missed a lot of opportunities. The judiciary’s role in addressing juvenile crime should be an active one. In my experience as a prosecutor, I do not believe our juveniles always know what constitutes criminal behavior, when they will be held accountable for their actions, and/or what accountability looks like for them. When our young people appear before the court, we should use our time with them, however brief, as a teaching moment and as an opportunity to reverse their course. We need to offer them structure, oversight, education, counseling, and any other rehabilitative services we can in order to prevent them from reoffending. At the same time, we must hold them accountable. I believe we can rehabilitate them while holding them accountable. When we fail to require our juveniles to accept responsibility for their actions and face consequences for the same, we do them a grave disservice and increase the likelihood of them reappearing before the court.

—————————-

While serving on the bench, do you believe you have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature?

Debra Gibbs: Judges are required to be impartial. Judges should always keep an open mind in deciding matters, free of personal opinions or campaign promises. When judges refrain from expressing opinions outside the courtroom, our laws and constitution remain paramount. Judges do not express personal opinions in performance of judicial duties.

Bryant D. Guy: The judicial canons preclude judges from commenting on cases that come before them. However, judges are permitted to address the public concerning the law, the legal system, and the administration of justice.

Trent L. Walker: Judges do have limitations on matters upon which we can speak publicly. It is important that judges are available to address churches, civic organizations, and schools about important legal issues to the extent that a judge is able to do so.

Wendy S. Wilson White: Yes, I believe judges have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature. During my 21 years of practicing law, I have seen a number of cases where it was clear that the intended result of a law was not the result that could be arrived at if the letter of the law was followed. Such cases highlight how important it is to be a practitioner. I believe you have to work on real cases, work with real people, address real problems, look for real solutions, and see firsthand how your decisions will impact lives. Judges, like practitioners, have the benefit of seeing firsthand how such issues should be addressed. In my opinion, it is incumbent on them to carry those issues before the public or legislature.

—————————-

What are the issues regarding alternative sentences for non-violent offenders?

Debra Gibbs: Oftentimes, alternative sentencing for a non-violence offender is the best course of action. The offender may avoid incarceration, so long as he or she completes a variety of treatment programs depending on the nature of the crime. Other alternatives include restitution, probation, community service, and house arrest. On the other hand, alternative sentencing may not be the best course of action for certain non-violent offenders. Depending on the specific facts of the case, as well as the judicial limits governed by Mississippi statute that all judges must abide by, incarceration may be the only option. This is why it is incredibly important that a judge understands the specific case and requisite facts that come before them. No case deserves a one-size-fits-all approach from the bench. To add, some judges have resorted to issuing an alternative sentence at every means possible, regardless of litigant; this however, can taint public trust in our judicial system. A judge should treat every case individually and view all facts with the utmost impartiality and fairness.

Bryant D. Guy: One issue involves the recidivism rate. Another issue involves the offender’s ability to pay the fines, restitution, or fees associated with the sentence in the time allotted.

Trent L. Walker: Eligible non-violent offenders can show that they are deserving of a second chance through alternative sentencing programs such as Pre-Trial Intervention, Drug Court, and Non-Adjudication. This allows deserving non-violent offenders an opportunity to make amends without incurring a felony conviction.

Wendy S. Wilson White: The main issues I see regarding alternative sentences for non-violent offenders is having the programs, services, and financial resources available to rehabilitate them and position them so that they do not reoffend. What first comes to mind are those cases where I believe it would benefit a non-violent offender to receive counseling and/or rehabilitative services. Such services are scarce and those that exist are oftentimes unaffordable.

—————————-

What is your vision for the future of our judicial system? What changes would you advocate and why?

Debra Gibbs: The judicial system works well when all parts of the system work in tandem with each other. The goal is to have a judicial system capable of investigating and adjudicating offenses effectively and impartially while ensuring the rights of suspects and victims are protected. The police, investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, plaintiff’s attorneys, and civil defense attorneys all have a role to play. A judicial system which promotes community safety through alternative measures and ensures fair trials as well as quality indigent defense are some of the components which would make for an efficient judicial system. The court must be open to litigants with minimum delay.

Bryant D. Guy: My vision for the future of our judicial system is to increase access to the court via technology, in an effort to address the issues we faced during this pandemic. Specifically, the use of video conferencing for hearings, docket calls, etc., so as to prevent a prolonged shutdown of the court.

Trent L. Walker: I believe that there should be as many as six permanent circuit judges in Hinds County because of the population, volume, and the complexity of the judicial system. However, any change to the judicial system will have to come through the Mississippi Legislature. Any changes should have the effect of making the judiciary more efficient. As an example, great efficiency can be achieved by a deeper investment in the State Crime Laboratory and the Medical Examiner’s Office. These agencies are responsible for the analysis of crucial evidence in criminal cases. By making the agencies more efficient, the judicial system will be more efficient.

Wendy S. Wilson White: I envision a judicial system that represents fairness for everyone. I want offenders and victims to believe they will be treated fairly and receive justice from our judicial system. Offenders have a right to have the charges against them addressed in a timely manner. Hence, I will advocate for the timely address of crime.

I also want to see a judicial system that places value on its victims. Victims expect those who harm or violate them to be held accountable. In addition to accountability for offenders, I want to see more support for our victims. Victims oftentimes stand in need of support services. I would like to see the judicial system make a more conscious effort to make victims whole.

Mental health is deserving of attention from our judicial system. I want to see partnerships established between the court and mental health professionals so that mental illness can be fully and timely addressed.

—————————-

Why should voters support you rather than your opponent?

Debra Gibbs: Our communities face serious challenges. I am experienced, focused, competent, and committed to upholding the law. I can balance the law with compassion and with common sense. I have demonstrated a strong work ethic and have fought to improve our community with both integrity and courage. I have been an engaged member of this community for over 30 years, and I am the only candidate in this race with judicial, executive, and legislative experience. Let’s use everything we have to make Hinds County a better, safer place. I’ve gained the trust of my constituents by being elected twice as a state representative in the Mississippi House of Representatives. I have demonstrated a strong work ethic and tenacity to improve our communities. I have a keen understanding of how laws are enacted, which gives me unique insight into how these laws need to be interpreted. And that’s important! I will be a sitting judge who not only has capability to use discretion from the bench wisely, but also a judge who understands the holistic process to get our courtrooms to move quicker, to eliminate any backlogs, and to maintain the credibility and trust in the judicial system. A vote for me is a vote for experienced, dedicated, proven, and true leadership.

Bryant D. Guy: I am the only candidate that served as a law clerk for the Honorable Tomie T. Green. I have handled civil and criminal matters of the nature and kind that would come before the Circuit Court. I have served as a Special Judge/Special Designee in the Hinds County Youth Court for over ten (10) years.

Trent L. Walker: Voters should support me because I am the most experienced candidate in the race, not only in years of practice, but in the quantity and quality of the cases with which I am familiar. In my 26 years of experience, I have not only worked as a Special Circuit Court Judge in Hinds County, but I have also worked in all aspects as an attorney: both prosecuting and defending criminal cases, as well as working as a plaintiff’s lawyer and defending those who have been sued. I have put in the work. Now, I am asking the voters to put me to work as your next Circuit Court Judge in District 2.

Wendy S. Wilson White: Voters should support me because I have more than 21 years of trial and courtroom experience as a plaintiff’s attorney, defense attorney, mental health attorney/advocate, and criminal prosecutor.

I started my legal practice at a midsize insurance defense firm where I largely defended major insurance companies and corporations against claims filed against them/their insured. During the first three years of my practice, I was able to become first or second chair in excess of twenty jury trials. The extensive courtroom and trial experience I gained during those 3 years proved invaluable to me and my growth as an attorney.

I subsequently joined a small plaintiff’s law firm. It is a well known fact that practicing law in a small firm affords you great autonomy, provides trial and courtroom experience, and allows you to see and experience every aspect of the practice of law. I represented clients and practiced in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, social security disability, workers’ compensation, wrongful termination, and insurance bad faith.

While employed as a plaintiff’s lawyer, I served on the Advisory Council of Disability Rights Mississippi. An attorney/advocate position became available and I was chosen to fill it. For 3 years, I worked as an attorney/advocate for Mississippians who live with mental illness; fighting for their rights to live independently, worship, vote, and receive proper medical care, just to name just a few.

In 2014, after thirteen years of practicing law, I joined the City of Jackson as its Chief City Prosecutor. This position stretched me as I prosecuted hundreds of cases per week while managing a support staff and attorneys. I also presided over environmental court and drug court, handled cases appealed to county court, and reviewed all expungements. I remained in this position until March 2020, when I joined the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office as one of its assistant district attorneys. Since 2020, I have been a part of the DA Office’s grand jury team, presided over preliminary hearings, and managed an active caseload of more than 200 felony criminal cases.

I have a respect and love for the law and I want to see Jackson and Hinds County at their best. More importantly, I want to render justice to everyone. Not just justice, a REdefined justice. My experiences have shown me where we can improve and how. We are in a crisis as it relates to crime. I want to REfocus our crime fighting efforts by holding people accountable and working to restore the sense of safety and security many of us once knew. I want to REevaluate mental health. I want to address how and why mental illness is driving some of the crime we are seeing. I also want to partner with mental health professionals to identify and address mental illness as early as possible. Lastly, I want to REeducate our community. I want our children to understand criminal behavior and how they will be held accountable so that we no longer see them become defendants or victims of crime.

I have outlined my experience because it is important to me for the voters to know why I have decided to seek this judicial seat. It is my qualifications and varied experience that qualify me for this position, and my love for Jackson and Hinds County that drives me to want to serve in such a huge way.

—————————-

Have you been endorsed by any organizations or entities?

Debra Gibbs: I have been endorsed by Women for Progress Political PAC. Women for Progress interviewed all candidates and selected Debra Gibbs as who they thought possessed the adequate skillset to serve on the bench with dignity, honor, and integrity. Additionally, I have been supported by pastors and constituents who reside in subdistrict 2.

Bryant D. Guy: —

Trent L. Walker: —

Wendy S. Wilson White: No

Circuit Court Judge, 7-1

What is your name and what judicial position are you seeking?

David Linzey: David Fitzgerald Linzey, Hinds County Circuit Judge – Subdistrict 1

Adrienne Wooten: My name is Adrienne Wooten. I am seeking the position of Circuit Court Judge Subdistrict 1.

—————————-

Briefly explain your platform/judicial philosophy.

David Linzey: I believe Hinds County must become tougher on violent crimes. The upper range of sentencing guidelines should be used in violent crimes. Of course, with first time offenders and non-violent crimes, alternative sentencing should be used to avoid saddling individuals with felonies and jail time for minor crimes. Also, the court should be in touch with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, and the public defender’s office. The only way to improve service to the public is to make smooth how all of the entities interact with each other.

Adrienne Wooten: My judicial philosophy is to promote public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the judiciary while effectively making use of the court’s time and resources. I am committed to deciding cases fairly and impartially, free of political influence or intimidation, and regardless of my own personal views. I am running for re-election on a record of dispensing justice quickly and fairly to all litigants appearing before the court. I have and will continue to follow the laws of the State of Mississippi and the Constitution of the United States. The promises I made to the voters of Hinds County, Mississippi have been kept and will continue to remain fulfilled.

—————————-

As a prospective judge, what do you consider your greatest strengths? Weaknesses?

David Linzey: My greatest strength is the knowledge of the courtroom and temperament. It is necessary that a courtroom is run in an orderly manner. Overly emotional judges have a tendency to make decisions based off of feeling rather than the law and the facts that are in front of them. I have been counsel in cases which have garnered national attention. I have not been overwhelmed by the most pressure packed situations. A weakness of mine would be to make sure that I am as balanced in my decision making. I am obsessed with making sure that similar crimes and similar facts receive similar sentencing. Also, I would have to focus more on civil cases since I have been a prosecutor for the last 12 years. I have done civil cases before my time as a state prosecutor.

Adrienne Wooten: As a sitting judge, I believe my greatest strengths are my knowledge of the laws of the State of Mississippi, the United States Constitution, and the ability to render decisions pursuant to these laws fairly and impartially, regardless of political intimidation or influence, and not based on my own personal views. In considering my strengths, I must consider my weaknesses. I believe my weaknesses lie within the inability of the judiciary to amend or change current laws to reflect the ever changing landscape of the community. There is an inability of the judiciary to consider a less than rigid society’s actions when comparing these to an unyielding and rigid set of laws. The ideal judicial system would conform to the needs of all citizens and consider that there isn’t a “one size fits all” solution for every litigant that appears before the court.

—————————-

What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice in Hinds County, Mississippi?

David Linzey: Its citizens must participate more in the criminal process specifically as witnesses. Also, the judiciary must appreciate the community in which we live. Too many violent crimes hurts everyone. It also hurts the public’s confidence in the court. Fortunately, quicker prosecutions and more resources will help regain the public’s confidence in the timing.

Adrienne Wooten: I believe it is imperative for the judicial system to know that many persons become defendants due to mental illness, joblessness, and addictions. Judges can be a bridge for the implementation of change if more resources were available. Mental Health Courts should be established. There are crimes where a person’s mental health and not just the crime committed must be considered. It has been my experience that the lack of education, job security, physical health care, and mental health care have proven to be obstacles to justice for the majority of those who appear before the court as victims and defendants. Our judicial system should consider that justice can be achieved through many means, not just one. More importantly, I believe that our criminal justice system in Hinds County, Mississippi has to evolve to consider that a significant population of detainees have mental illnesses, are extremely poor, and are battling drug and/or alcohol dependencies due to self medicating stemming from mental illness. Judges can be a bridge to positive rehabilitation of persons if there were more readily available resources such as Mental Health Courts. There is a need for the creation of Mental Health Courts within the State of Mississippi. With the passage of laws that require a person suspected of mental health illness be assessed and assisted with a necessary medication regime through in-house or outpatient counseling, an economical savings to the taxpayers of both the State of Mississippi and our counties would occur. I would encourage and promote our State Legislature to fund Mental Health Courts as a means to provide our constituents with the much-needed assistance they deserve and as a tax saving vehicle for the taxpayers of the State of Mississippi.

—————————-

Violent crime, particularly youth violence, in Jackson has increased astronomically over the past few years. What do you believe is the judiciary’s role in addressing this crisis?

David Linzey: The judiciary must support youth programs such as sports, social, and music outside of the courtroom. The judiciary must not be hesitant to be harsh in sentencing when weapons are used. One of the issues is that youth with guns know the likelihood that serious punishment will result is low.

Adrienne Wooten: I would encourage the legislature to authorize Circuit Court judges to have “continuing jurisdiction” over cases. This would allow courts to revisit an issue in the future and make changes if the conditions or circumstances substantiate a change and/or modification to an earlier ruling. The “Continuing Jurisdiction Doctrine” would assist with the saving of money and would allow the court to implement a plan to rehabilitate and/or punish an offender for his transgressions all while encouraging a person to re-enter our community as a productive citizen. I would also encourage an intervention on behalf of our youth between the ages of K-9th grade. Since being a member of the judiciary, the resounding denominator for those committing a significant portion of the crime is that they dropped out of school in the 9th grade. I would like to see more resources dedicated to school age children’s truancy and absence. This also should include consideration of a child’s home environment and what if anything could be done to provide supportive resources and services to children who are in dire need of such assistance.

—————————-

While serving on the bench, do you believe you have a role in bringing important legal or judicial issues before the public or the legislature?

David Linzey: That is a necessary role in Hinds County especially. Hinds has a large, urban population. There are special circumstances that affect it unlike other counties. Where youth and mental illness are involved, there is a need for more alternative sentencing. The legislature has the power to create and fund these programs which will make a difference considering the volume of citizens these types of programs could help.

Adrienne Wooten: I believe this would be a vital responsibility of the judiciary if it was allowed. However, the laws of the State of Mississippi hinder the ability of the judiciary to advocate for or against important legal or judicial issues the community is faced with. The Judicial Code of Ethics and the laws of the State of Mississippi require a sitting judge to render rulings that are fair and most importantly impartial, free of political intimidation or influence, and regardless of a judge’s own personal views. These same laws prevent the judiciary from lobbying the Legislative branch of government. This could be considered a violation of the “Separation of Powers” Doctrine.

—————————-

What are the issues regarding alternative sentences for non-violent offenders?

David Linzey: Judges must look to these alternatives first to ensure they are utilized. Judges cannot treat these programs as reserved only for a few circumstances. Considering the limited space that local jails have available, expediting the process for those who may fit into these programs could help with the backlog.

Adrienne Wooten: The issue surrounding alternative sentencing for a member of the judiciary is that the laws of the State of Mississippi primarily allow for a judge to consider alternative sentencing when and if the defendant enters into an “open plea”. This is where a defendant pleads guilty and allows the judge to render a sentence of its own volition. Without an “open plea” being sought, the laws of the State of Mississippi prevent a judge from becoming involved in plea negotiations. Also, many of the laws of the State of Mississippi have a minimum sentencing range that must be followed by the judge if a defendant is found guilty by a jury of his/her peers. Alternative sentencing generally is presented by the District Attorney’s Office when a defendant is accepting a state recommendation or plea offer. State sentencing guidelines do not allow a judge to consider alternative sentencing without consideration of the above.

—————————-

What is your vision for the future of our judicial system? What changes would you advocate and why?

David Linzey: I envision that the justice system will be more efficient. The courtroom will be accommodating to everyone and regain the respect that it deserves. Defendants will have concerns about the outcome. The victims will have faith that justice will be available. I would advocate that co-defendants be tried in the same courtroom on the same indictment so there won’t be great disparities in time and result. The current system requires multiple prosecutions for what is practically the same case. This can cause co-defendant’s cases to be resolved years from each other. This also causes the results to be drastically different. Lastly, I would create an express system for non-violent crimes where there would not require a formal hearing if the parties agree. This would create more time for the judges to focus on prosecuting and trying violent cases.

Adrienne Wooten: I envision a judicial system that considers and finds both victims and defendants life circumstances to be of great importance. While serving as a member of the Mississippi State Legislature, I effected what I believe to be positive change for our state. As a legislator, I was in a unique situation being one of few legislators that had litigation experience. During my tenure, I was able to point out pitfalls in proposed laws and was able to improve legislation that has since become law. Prior to my becoming a legislator, a person who committed a criminal offense due to alcohol or drug addiction but may have committed a violent offense prior to their pending offense could not participate in Drug Court although the offenses committed were due to their addiction. I was fortunate to effect a change in the law that allows a person who has a drug and/or alcohol addiction and who committed a violent offense 10 or more years ago, to participate in Drug Court if they meet all other qualifications. With the passage of HB 585, I incorporated an amendment that prevents persons released from incarceration who cannot afford to pay their fines and/or fees to be sent to the Restitution Center to work their fines and fees off, rather than be re-incarcerated and become a burden on the taxpayers of Mississippi. I want the constituents of Subdistrict 1 to know that I am running for re-election because I want to encourage and promote the public’s confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, by administering fair and impartial justice to all litigants including the victims and the accused, while using the court’s time in the most efficient manner possible to effect speedy resolution to all disputes both civil and criminal in nature.

—————————-

Why should voters support you rather than your opponent?

David Linzey: I have a history of holding people accountable for the crimes committed. I have experience in the courtroom as both a prosecutor and a public defender. I appreciate the situations both sides are experiencing. My knowledge will help structure processes beneficial to an efficient and effective courtroom. After almost a full term, my opponent’s courtroom has been seen as inefficient and has gotten criticized for the way people are treated. My opponent has had very bad press pointing out the flaws in the way the courtroom operates. Law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, and the public defenders have had numerous problems with that courtroom. The public often expresses their lack of satisfaction and is ready for change.

Adrienne Wooten: Prior to becoming a member of the judiciary, I had to learn how to navigate a myriad of services and agencies to assist my clients and their families all while navigating the judicial system. I represented litigants as a public defender because they were unable to afford the cost of representation. As a legislator, this experience placed me in a unique situation being one of few legislators with litigation experience and allowed for me to point out pitfalls in proposed laws and to improve legislation that is now law. Prior to becoming a member of the judiciary, I possessed relatable experience as a result of presenting cases before Circuit Courts. Not only was I qualified based on my training and experience, but I practiced both criminal and civil law in the court system that I now render decisions within. In order to represent clients, I had to know the law, be able to apply the law to the facts of a case, present arguments to the court applying the law to those facts, and convince the court that my argument was the most plausible of those presented. A judge cannot be effective if they have no knowledge of the law which is applicable to cases being heard. More importantly, experience in litigating the law before the courts is essential. I had 20 years of civil litigation experience and 15 years of criminal defense experience before becoming a member of the judiciary. I did not require on-the-job training and was ready to make good sound decisions from day one of my tenure in the judiciary. I am also the only candidate who, for 11 years prior to becoming a member of the judiciary, made the very laws that attorneys practice and judges apply to matters pending within Circuit Courts. I have now been the Circuit Court judge for Subdistrict 1 for 3.5 years. During this 3.5 years, including the pandemic, I have resolved over 1,600 criminal and civil cases. I was elected to do a job and I have been doing my job. I encourage the voters of Subdistrict 1 to support and vote for the most qualified and experienced candidate. I am asking the voters of Subdistrict 1 for their prayers, their support, and most importantly, their vote on November 8th for Judge Adrienne “Woo Woo” Wooten.

—————————-

Have you been endorsed by any organizations or entities?

David Linzey: Officially, I have not. I believe the organizations which would likely endorse me are not allowed to make endorsements.

Adrienne Wooten: Yes. I was endorsed by Women For Progress of Mississippi.