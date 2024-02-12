JSU ranks third in producing minority doctorate recipients, number one among public institutions

JANS – Jackson State University has secured third place among the top 20 doctorate-granting institutions. Jackson State holds the No. 1 spot for public institutions. This ranking is based on the number of minority U.S. citizens and permanent resident research doctorate recipients by ethnicity and race spanning 2018 to 2022. Survey of Earned Doctorates (SED) conducted the ranking, sponsored by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES).

Jackson State’s notable standing reflects its commitment to academic prominence and research excellence. Preselfannie McDaniels, Ph.D., dean of the Division of Graduate Studies, said, “We are elated about this current ranking in doctoral productivity. However, it is always our goal to make continuous strides as it pertains to academic prominence and research excellence.”

She emphasized the university’s strategic plan, which guides efforts to ensure that doctoral graduates not only complete their programs but do so with readiness for their next career steps, be it in institutional, industry, or agency work.

Data from the Journal of Blacks in Higher Education (JBHE), in the five years from 2013 to 2017, the National Science Foundation (NSF) reported 11,389 Black or African American students successfully earning doctoral degrees across the United States.

The JBHE further noted that Jackson State stands out as a leading producer of African American doctorates, awarding 160 doctorates to Black scholars in the specified five-year period, securing the third spot in these elite rankings. Remarkably, among the top 20 producers of African American doctorates, the subsequent nine institutions were all large, predominantly white state universities.

This accomplishment highlights Jackson State’s commitment to higher learning institutions to foster academic excellence and diversity. An NSF report covering 2010 to 2020 indicates that nearly 22,000 Black students earned doctorates from U.S. institutions, showcasing the enduring dedication to promoting academic achievement and diversity in higher education.

The National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics plays a critical role in monitoring the number of degrees awarded in science and engineering fields. The Survey of Earned Doctorates provides valuable data, with the most comprehensive and widely cited publication being the summary report titled “Doctorate Recipients from U.S. Universities.”