JSU names Hereford head volleyball coach

JANS – Marcus Hereford was promoted to head coach of the Jackson State volleyball team after serving six years as the assistant coach for the program. Hereford helped the program to championship seasons in Spring 2021, Fall 2021, and in 2023.

Prior to coming to Jackson State, Hereford taught at Lamesa Middle School in Lamesa, Texas, from 2014-2017. He also acted as volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach 2014-2015 and head varsity coach at Lamesa High School from 2015-2017. During his tenure as head coach, Hereford led his team to the state playoffs for the first time in four years.

His coaching experience also includes a four-year stint as a head coach for a club volleyball team in Lubbock, Texas.

Hereford is a 2013 graduate of Jackson State University where he received his degree in Meteorology. As a student, he acted as a student assistant for the volleyball team and was a part of the 2011 and 2012 SWAC Championship teams.