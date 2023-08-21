JSU football game themes, fan colors announced; new kickoff time for W.C. Gorden Classic

JANS – Game themes and fan colors have been announced for the upcoming 2023 Jackson State University football season.

The two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions will begin the season in the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff as the Tigers face South Carolina State in Atlanta on ABC. The JSU home opener is Saturday, Sept. 23 against Bethune-Cookman in the W.C. Gorden Classic with the new kickoff time of 6 p.m.

Single-game tickets and parking are on sale at gojsutigers.com/tickets, and available at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium box office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via phone at 601-354-6021 or 601-979-2420, or email at jsuticketoffice@jsums.edu.

Aug. 26 vs. South Carolina St. – Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff, Blue Out, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Florida A&M – Orange Blossom Classic, Grey Out, 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Southern, Blue Out, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Texas St., White Out, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman,W.C. Gorden Classic/Community Day (Alumni, Friends, & Family Day), Red Out, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Alabama A&M, Gulf Coast Challenge, White Out, 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs Alabama St., Homecoming/Breast Cancer Awareness Game, Blue Out, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Mississippi Valley St., White Out, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, White Out, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Texas Southern, First Responders/Military Appreciation Day/High School Day, Black Out, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Alcorn, Senior Day, White Out, 2 p.m.