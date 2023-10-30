JSU alum and Chief of Public Safety Horton appointed to Human Trafficking Policies and Partnerships Subcommittee

JANS – Jackson State University’s Director of Public Safety Chief Herman Horton was appointed to the Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking (ACHT) Policies and Partnerships Subcommittee within the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Office of Aviation and International Affairs.

Maha Alkhateeb, Office of the Secretary for the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced the news.

“As a campus law enforcement/public safety officer, we are uniquely positioned to reach students who may be susceptible to exploitation and human trafficking,” said Horton. “The Jackson State University Department of Public Safety plays a vital role because we interact with the same groups of students daily while performing our duties and often gain their trust.”

The ACHT consists of 15 members selected by the secretary of transportation who will fulfill duties for the life of the committee. Horton will join a diverse group of stakeholders from various sectors, including aviation, bus, law enforcement, maritime, port, rail, and trucking.

Horton holds the distinction of being the first director of JSU Public Safety appointed to the ACHT committee.

Before his time at JSU, Horton served as the police chief for Hinds Community College – Utica campus, where he organized human trafficking training sessions for faculty, staff, and students in collaboration with Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy Helen Brown, CEO at No More Tears.

Horton often champions partnerships and cross-collaboration in policing and safety efforts. He collaborated with the Secretary of State Michael Watson to organize the inaugural Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking (MBAT) summit at Jackson State University in April 2023.

“JSU DPS seeks to mitigate situations where students are vulnerable to human trafficking whereby officers may also be able to recognize when something is wrong in a student’s life. I look forward to serving on this committee and offering (as well as receiving) resources to help move this endeavor of addressing human trafficking forward,” Horton said.

Horton attended Jackson State University and received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and police services and his Master of Arts in criminology and justice services.