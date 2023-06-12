JPS Child Nutrition’s 2023 Summer Feeding Program

JANS – The JPS Child Nutrition Department is offering its Summer Food Service Program until July 14. The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate in the program. Meals are free and must be consumed on-site. Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the locations listed below.

Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive

Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road

Cardozo Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Casey Elementary School, 2101 Lake Circle

Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road

Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street

Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue

Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street

Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road

Sykes Elementary School, 3555 Simpson Avenue

Van Winkle Elementary School, 1655 Whiting Road

For more information, visit https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us.