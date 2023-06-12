JPS Child Nutrition’s 2023 Summer Feeding Program

JANS – The JPS Child Nutrition Department is offering its Summer Food Service Program until July 14. The program will be closed on June 19 and the week of July 3-7.
Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate in the program. Meals are free and must be consumed on-site. Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the locations listed below.
Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive
Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road
Cardozo Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension
Casey Elementary School, 2101 Lake Circle
Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road
Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street
Green Elementary School, 610 Forest Avenue
Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach F. Harris Street
Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street
Raines Elementary School, 156 Flag Chapel Road
Sykes Elementary School, 3555 Simpson Avenue
Van Winkle Elementary School, 1655 Whiting Road
For more information, visit https://www.jackson.k12.ms.us.