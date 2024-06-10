JPS Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program

JANS – JPS Child Nutrition will operate the 2024 Summer Feeding Program, providing breakfast and lunch meals each weekday, from June 3-July 12. Serving times are 7-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for lunch.

The program will be closed for the Juneteenth break on June 17 and also the week of the 4th of July holiday, July 1-5.

Meals are free and must be consumed on site. Children must be 18 years old or younger to participate.

Summer Feeding Program Locations

Bates Elementary School, 3180 McDowell Road Ext.

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Boyd Elementary School, 4521 Broadmeadow Drive

Cardozo Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Ext.

Clausell Elementary School, 330 Harley Street

Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street

Key Elementary School, 699 W. McDowell Road

Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive

McLeod Elementary School, 1616 Sandalwood Place

Provine High School, 2400 Robinson Street

Spann Elementary School, 1615 Brecon Drive

Wilkins Elementary School, 1970 Castle Hill Drive