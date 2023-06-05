Jerrell Moore  appointed Cadence Bank’s executive vp and chief diversity officer

JANS – Cadence Bank has announced the appointment of Jerrell Moore as the company’s new executive vice president and chief diversity officer.

“Jerrell brings extensive experience in building inclusive cultures and is a well-respected thought leader on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer of Cadence Bank. “Jerrell’s expertise, abilities, and vision are precisely what we need at Cadence Bank to further our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all teammates and to build even stronger relationships with the communities we serve.”

Moore joins the company from Google, where he held multiple roles in human resources. Most recently, he helped lead the execution and delivery of diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy for Google Cloud where he worked with leaders to understand their business priorities to develop inclusion plans that enabled business goal achievement. Before that, he served as head of global inclusion where he was responsible for leading Google’s internal community partnerships, including its 40,000 ERG members, to deepen a sense of inclusion and belonging within the company.

Moore’s entire career has been in the people space with iconic brands like Nike, Burger King, and Spectrum. Before joining Google, he was vice president and head of DEI at Assurant, a Fortune 500 global provider of risk management products and services. There, he created and led an integrated global diversity and inclusion strategy to elevate the company’s status as a best place to learn and work for employees. Moore drove results by leading the company’s D&I Advisory Council while continuing to shape its DEI strategy to build on its foundation of diversity, collaboration and inclusion.

“I am honored and excited to join the Cadence Bank community to advance an inclusive culture dedicated to helping our teammates, customers, and communities succeed and feel like they belong,” said Moore. “I’m deeply grateful to our Management Committee, board of directors, and all those who have preceded me in building this culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect, and look forward to continuing the momentum and efforts that will promote a greater sense of belonging and inclusion for our employees and customers.”

Moore received his Juris Doctor and Masters in Human Resources from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Arts in English from South Carolina State University, an HBCU, where he was an Academic All-American student-athlete. He currently serves on the boards of OnBoard and Trees Atlanta.