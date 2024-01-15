January 15th Winter Weather Update #1

Pearl, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with county and

state partners as winter weather moves through the state. Dangerous cold and wintry

precipitation is expected to continue through the day. Road conditions in north Mississippi are

already being affected by the winter weather.



One weather-related death has been reported to MEMA due to a vehicle accident by the

Humphreys County Emergency Management Office. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is

investigating the crash that occurred on January 14th around 7:59 p.m. on Highway 49, just south

of Silver City.



MEMA encourages people to stay off of the roads if possible and only travel in areas affected by

winter weather if necessary. For more information on road conditions, go to MDOTtraffic |

Powered by MDOT.



Temperatures will reach dangerous cold levels today through Wednesday morning, MEMA is

asking families to have a disaster go-kit at home and in their vehicle if they must travel.

Residents who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your

area. The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here. https://www.msema.org/shelters-and-safe-rooms/



Your disaster go-kit for your family should include:

Non-perishable food for family and pets Water (1 gallon/family member a day)

Extra blankets Dry Firewood

Additional medications First Aid Kit

Phone Charger Hygiene Items

Flashlights Extra Batteries

Car Kit Checklist:

Windshield scraper Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables First aid kit

Blankets Cell phone charger

Water/snacks Emergency flares or reflectors

Public Information Line: 866-920-MEMA (6362)