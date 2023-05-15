JAN, Hawkins Field designated StormReady by National Weather Service

JANS – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announces that both the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) have been recognized as StormReady by the National Weather Service (NWS) during the May 3 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Awareness Tour Press Conference at JAN.

“Jackson municipal airports experience active severe weather episodes throughout the year, and potentially dangerous and hazardous weather could occur on any given day,” said Bill Parker, Jackson, MS NWS Meteorologist-In-Charge. “To prepare for severe weather and keep its citizens safe, airport officials have partnered with the NWS to meet the criteria required by the StormReady program.”

To be recognized as StormReady, an airport must meet several criteria set by the NWS, including establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center, having multiple ways to receive severe weather forecasts and warnings, developing a system that monitors local weather conditions, promoting the importance of public readiness through community seminars, and creating a formal hazardous weather plan that includes severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the NWS,” said John Means, JMAA Acting CEO. “With over 1 million passengers flying JAN and the vital support of general aviation at HKS, the safety of our passengers and the community is our top priority. We take every step necessary to ensure that we are prepared for severe weather events.”

JAN and HKS join more than 3,300 other StormReady communities nationwide. JMAA will continue working with the NWS to maintain StormReady status and to ensure the safety of passengers and the community.

For more information about the StormReady program, contact Parker at 601-965-4639, ext. 222.