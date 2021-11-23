Hinds County citizens head to the polls to cast votes in runoff election

Voters go to the polls today to cast their votes in two runoff elections. In the race for Hinds County Sheriff, Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Hinds County Deputy Tyree Jones outlasted a primary field of 13 candidates to make the runoff. Crisler and Jones have squared off in a series of one on one debates recently and are vying to replace Sheriff Lee Vance who passed August 4th of complications from COVID.



In the race for District 5 Hinds County Constable, Juan Cloy faces off against Beverly Wade Green. Cloy touts his over 25 years of law enforcement experience as both a police officer and and a member of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force. Green has worked for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer and now works as a security advisor for Mississippi Job Corps.



The Jackson Advocate’s Editorial Board has endorsed Marshand Crisler for Sheriff and Juan Cloy for Constable.