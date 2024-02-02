JACKSON, MS) – Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Marching band is set to appear on AspireTV’s 6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 pm CT. The network, which celebrates and reflects Black life, style, and culture, will debut the second season of two episodes each week for three weeks with a “HBCU Alums: Where are they now?” special on Saturday, Feb. 24.

“This is an opportunity for band fans and supporters to get an up close and personal look into the dedication, passion, and talent of our students and staff. It is a celebration of HBCU band culture,” said Roderick Little, Ph.D., director of bands at JSU. “The Sonic Boom has a storied legacy. Our students understand this and work hard and play harder. AspireTV is giving them deserving recognition while showcasing the grit and commitment it takes to be a member of one of the best bands in the land.”

The series is a tribute to the distinctive and fascinating culture of Black Marching Bands – The Halftime Show. Focused on one HBCU band per episode, viewers will get an insider look at the band through the eyes of the students and hear about band members’ dreams, their inspiration for attending an HBCU and joining the bands, and how each school’s band has their own traditions that make them truly unique.

“AspireTV is thrilled to introduce our audience to Jackson State’s incredibly talented marching band. The Sonic Boom of the South is world-renowned, with their performances being truly magical. Not only will viewers learn more about what goes into preparing for a halftime performance, but also they’ll get to meet some of the great students laying it all out on the field every week,” said Angela Cannon, senior vice president of Multicultural Networks and Strategy at AspireTV.

The season will highlight bands from six Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), including Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Grambling State University, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern University and Alabama A&M University.

The seriesis produced by Go Media Productions, with Wayne Overstreet and Len Gibson serving as executive producers and Jim Reeve in association with Great Point Media.

Premiere Schedule:

﻿

Saturday, Feb. 3

8 pm ET – Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South

8:30 pm ET – Alcorn State University – The Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite

Saturday, Feb. 10

8 pm ET – Grambling State University – Tiger Marching Band

8:30 pm ET – Prairie View A&M – Marching Storm

Saturday, Feb. 17

8 pm ET – Texas Southern University – Ocean of Soul

8:30 pm ET – Alabama A&M University – Maroon and White Band

Saturday, Feb. 24

8 pm ET (hourlong episode) – HBCU Alums: Where are they now

AspireTV recently launched an app for iOS and Android phones, ensuring viewers can engage with the AspireTV brand anytime and anywhere. AspireTV Life, the free ad-supported streaming television channel, can be accessed directly via the app, allowing viewers to catch up on past seasons of hit programs. The AspireTV app will be the go-to destination for viewers to stay on top of their favorite programs, series and movies on the linear network dedicated to Black culture and urban lifestyle programming. App users can set reminders, use the channel finder, and stay in the loop on culture-related topics across the categories of news, entertainment, business, sports, and Black history through the Tribe Talk blog, which delivers fresh content each week.

To find AspireTV on cable in your area, go to https://aspire.tv/channel. AspireTV is also available nationally on DirecTV and can be watched on DirecTV Stream or Philo.