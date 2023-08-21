Jackson City Branch NAACP holds annual Freedom Fund Banquet

JANS – The Jackson City Branch NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund Banquet August 5, 2023, at the historic Masonic Temple near the campus of Jackson State University. The guest speaker was Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS). Also in attendance were NAACP National President Derrick Johnson and Mississippi State Conference NAACP President and Executive Director, Dr. Robert James and Charles V. Taylor Jr., respectively. Nsombi Lambright Haynes serves as branch president. Mistress of Ceremonies was Rep. Zakiya Summers.

This year’s award recipients were: The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, Dr. Sandra Melvin, Executive Director (The President’s Award); JXN Undivided and The SHE Project, Dr. Maude Monger, CEO/Founder (The John Dixon Community Service Award); and John Garner (The Delores Orey Lifetime Service Award).

Several graduating seniors received scholarships to assist with their career aspirations. They are: Ta’Nya Johnson, Callaway High School, attending Hinds CC; Quinton Ousley, Callaway High School, the University of Mississippi; Marshalia Ward, Lanier High School, the University of Southern Mississippi; Kamryn Fleming, Murrah High School, the University of Mississippi; Nijel Rushing, Callaway High School, Tougaloo College; Larrysa Russell, Callaway High School, the University of Southern Mississippi; Rahman Ivy, Lanier High School, Gordon State University; Morgan Thigpen, Murrah High School, Hinds Community College; and Diamond Campbell, Bruce High School, Florida A & M University.

Featured sponsors were: Diamond, One Voice and Gold, Keesler, Mississippi Center for Justice, Bankplus, Cadence Bank, and Hope Credit Union.

(Photos: Angela Irvin with WestPhotography LLC)