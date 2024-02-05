Institute takes action to address persistent covid-19 vaccination disparities

JANS – The ongoing threat of COVID-19 remains a significant public health concern. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over two-thirds of older adults have yet to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Responding to these concerning statistics, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health is actively engaged in efforts to boost vaccination rates in marginalized communities in Mississippi.

As a participant in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Partnering for Vaccine Equity (P4VE) program, the Institute is implementing targeted outreach initiatives throughout the Metro Jackson area and the State of Mississippi. The objective is to increase the number of adults accessing vital vaccinations substantially.

Tiffany Givens, Program Manager at the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, underscored the organization’s commitment to achieving vaccine equity in minority communities. Givens stated, “Our goal is to enhance vaccine equity among adults in minority communities. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to provide educational resources that promote vaccine confidence and facilitate access for those who need it most.”

Additionally, the Institute is conducting a comprehensive community outreach campaign, including a social media initiative, COVID kit distribution, and participation in local events that connect citizens with vaccine providers and influenza resources. Givens emphasized, “We want to ensure that our community not only has access to vaccines but also the confidence to secure the proper immunizations each year. Through collaborative efforts, we strive to make a meaningful impact in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

For more information, contact Givens at tgivens@advancingminorityhealth.org or (769) 572-5263.