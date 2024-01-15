IAMH’s ongoing initiative provides vital support to Jackson’s unhoused residents

JANS – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health has been actively involved in a series of impactful outreach events over the past eight months, dedicated to providing essential support to Jackson’s unhoused residents. These events, held on the first Thursday of each month at the Billy Brumfield House, have successfully reached an average of 50 individuals, offering a range of critical services to enhance their well-being. Last week’s outreach session provided a nutritious hot meal to residents.

The comprehensive support provided at the Billy Brumfield House includes access to free healthcare services, resume-building skills, job placement assistance, a sense of home life, and hot meals. Notably, the healthcare services encompass crucial screenings such as COVID-19 vaccinations, HIV tests, and mental health services. Additionally, personal hygiene packets are distributed to further address the basic needs of the individuals.

This collaborative effort involves various partners, including Walmart, local restaurants, the Student Health Coalition, Phoenix Restoration, the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition, the SHA Health Alliance, Mississippi Moves, the United Way, and several other prominent health organizations.

For more information, contact Miracle Vance, Community Outreach Specialist at the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, via email at mvance@advancingminorityhealth.org or at 769-572-5263.